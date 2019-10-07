More than 1,000 Gilbarco Veeder-Root Employees to Volunteer on Third Annual Day of Caring
Greensboro Facility Donates More Than $40,000 in Supplies and 10,000 Community Service Hours
/EIN News/ -- GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the first Monday in October, the normally bustling Greensboro-based facility, whose products power convenience stores worldwide, will have a different type of activity happening. More than 1,000 Gilbarco Veeder-Root employees will join forces to dedicate a full workday to give back to local communities.
Each year, Gilbarco Veeder-Root offers every employee a day to volunteer as a team, or with the community organization of their choice. The Greensboro facility joins over 100 events taking place around the world. In Greensboro, employees will work on more than 15 projects to feed the hungry, provide supplies for churches and nursing homes, help veterans, fight homelessness, give back to our local police and firefighters, provide supplies for our local animal shelters, and help those impacted by natural disasters.
“Giving back to the communities where we do business is an important part of who we are as a company,” said Justin Paschal, an International Team Supervisor for Gilbarco Veeder-Root, who is leading the Day of Caring initiative for the Greensboro location. “Throughout the year, many of our employees are already very active in their communities, and this is one of the best days of the year where we can come together and give back as one team.”
Throughout the day, employees will contribute over 10,000 hours, cleaning up parks and recreational areas, visiting schools and assisted living centers, and packing over 15,000 toiletry, snack, and first aid kits for those in need in partnership with The Volunteer Center of Greensboro.
Some of the nonprofit and community organizations being supported include:
- BackPack Beginnings
- Leaders of the New School
- Animal Rescue & Foster Program
- Hayes-Taylor YMCA
- Humane Society of the Piedmont
- NC African Coalition
- Nehemiah
- Partnerships for Children- Guilford County
- American Red Cross
- Church World Service (CWS)
- Local elementary and middle schools
- Senior Resources of Guilford
- Family Success Center- Salvation Army
- The Last Dons
- Out of the Garden Project
- Heroes Center Veteran Support Camp
About Gilbarco Veeder-Root
The world depends on Gilbarco Veeder-Root products to stay moving. As the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, Gilbarco Veeder-Root offers the broadest range of innovative, integrated solutions in the industry. Founded in 1865, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has been headquartered in Greensboro, NC since 1965.
Gilbarco Veeder-Root has more than 4,000 employees globally including sales, manufacturing, research, development, and service locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Learn more at www.gilbarco.com.
- Mayor Nancy Vaughan (center) with Gilbarco Veeder-Root employees for Day of Caring
- Gilbarco Veeder-Root Employees clean up at Courtland Park and Reidsville Intermediate School
