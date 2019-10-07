CSX Announces Senior Sales and Marketing Appointments

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced the appointment of Farrukh Bezar as senior vice president of Marketing and Arthur Adams as vice president of Merchandise Sales. These two senior appointments highlight the company’s intense focus on leveraging its operating model and industry-leading service product to grow the business, especially in the critically important merchandise segment.



Bezar, who joined CSX in May as senior vice president and chief strategy officer, will now lead the company’s merchandise marketing groups, in addition to continuing his corporate strategy role. Bezar will draw on more than 25 years of experience as a transportation and logistics industry strategist to identify growth opportunities in the important merchandise markets that represent the core of CSX’s business.

“Farrukh brings a fresh perspective with proven industry experience that will energize our teams to capitalize on the potential of our leading service product to meet customers’ needs in innovative new ways,” said Mark Wallace, executive vice president of Sales and Marketing. “I’m extremely confident in his ability to help us effectively identity, develop and execute on initiatives to further expand our business portfolio, capture market share and grow the franchise.”

Adams will be responsible for leading all sales portfolios within the industrial products, food and agriculture, fertilizers and regional sales segments. He will also continue to oversee customer engagement and TRANSFLO services. Adams has been with CSX for 12 years and has played a critical role in strengthening the company’s market position and customer relationships.

“Arthur is an exceptional sales executive and has consistently demonstrated an unparalleled understanding of our customers’ business needs and an ability to build strong relationships that drive growth and improve customer service,” Wallace said. “I’m confident in his ability to excel in this expanded role as we continually enhance our customer experience and develop comprehensive solutions that meet the needs of shippers.”

Among the Sales and Marketing leadership changes, Dean Piacente, vice president of Industrial Products and Tim McNulty, vice president of Food and Agricultural Products, have announced their retirements from the company after more than 30 years of service.

“Dean and Tim have been valued members of the CSX team during their tenures and have provided exceptional service to the company, particularly during the past two years of transformative change,” Wallace said. “CSX is well positioned to deliver even greater performance in the years ahead – benefitting our customers, our shareholders and our employees – and we look forward to driving the company’s growth strategies with the powerful sales and marketing leadership team we’ve established.”

Other members of the CSX Sales and Marketing leadership team — Maryclare Kenney, vice president of Intermodal and Automotive; Adam Longson, vice president of Energy; and Shantel Davis, vice president of Real Estate and Facilities Management — will continue in their current roles.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook ( http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX ) and follow us on Twitter ( http://twitter.com/CSX ).

