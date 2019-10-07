Willis Towers Watson to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on October 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 on Thursday October 31, 2019 before the market opens.



The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 31, 2019. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at the Investor Relations section of www.willistowerswatson.com .

An online replay at www.willistowerswatson.com will be available shortly after the call. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available for 24 hours at 404-537-3406, conference ID 1578023.

ABOUT WILLIS TOWERS WATSON

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON (NASDAQ: WLTW ) IS A LEADING GLOBAL ADVISORY, BROKING AND SOLUTIONS COMPANY THAT HELPS CLIENTS AROUND THE WORLD TURN RISK INTO A PATH FOR GROWTH. WITH ROOTS DATING TO 1828, WILLIS TOWERS WATSON HAS MORE THAN 43,000 EMPLOYEES AND SERVICES CLIENTS IN MORE THAN 140 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES. WE DESIGN AND DELIVER SOLUTIONS THAT MANAGE RISK, OPTIMIZE BENEFITS, CULTIVATE TALENT, AND EXPAND THE POWER OF CAPITAL TO PROTECT AND STRENGTHEN INSTITUTIONS AND INDIVIDUALS. OUR UNIQUE PERSPECTIVE ALLOWS US TO SEE THE CRITICAL INTERSECTIONS BETWEEN TALENT, ASSETS AND IDEAS — THE DYNAMIC FORMULA THAT DRIVES BUSINESS PERFORMANCE. TOGETHER, WE UNLOCK POTENTIAL. LEARN MORE AT WILLISTOWERSWATSON.COM.

CONTACT

INVESTORS

Rich Keefe | +1 215 246 3961 | rich.keefe@willistowerswatson.com







