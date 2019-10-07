MEDIA ADVISORY: Students available to comment on 115 on-campus advanced polling stations across Canada

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students will be available to comment on the opening of on-campus advanced polling stations between Saturday, October 5, and Wednesday, October 9.



Throughout the election, students’ unions will be encouraging students get out to vote and highlighting the Time To Be Bold campaign of the Canadian Federation of Students to ensure student issues feature prominently in the election.

ON-CAMPUS ADVANCED POLLING STATIONS:

DATE: Saturday, October 5, 2019 to Wednesday, October 9, 2019 PLACE: College and university campuses across Canada WHO: Canada’s college, undergraduate, and graduate students

KEY FACTS:



Elections Canada will be running 115 on-campus advanced polling stations across the country from Saturday, October 5, to Wednesday, October 9.

In the 2015 federal election, over 70,000 students cast their ballots at 70 on-campus advanced polling stations across Canada.

Elections Canada data from 2015 showed that 57 per cent of voters aged 18 to 24 cast a ballot in the 2015 federal election, an increase of 18.3 percentage points from the 2011 federal election.

For the first time ever, youth between the ages of 18 and 34 will make up the largest voting bloc in a federal election.

To find more information about on-campus polling stations, see: https://elections.ca/content2.aspx?section=svr&dir=stu/cam&document=index&lang=e

To find more information on what issues students will be voting for in this election, see: https://cfs-fcee.ca/time-to-be-bold-issues/

The Canadian Federation of Students is the largest student organization in Canada, representing over 500,000 college, undergraduate, and graduate students across the province.

For more information contact:

Geneviève Charest, Communications Coordinator: 613-232-7394, ext. 226 or g.charest@cfs-fcee.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.