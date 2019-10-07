Jamf Announces Day-Zero Support for Apple Fall Releases Across its Product Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf , the standard in Apple management, today announced it is prepared with both compatibility and key feature support across its product portfolio for Apple’s macOS Catalina, which became generally available today. For nearly a decade, Jamf has offered day-zero support for all Apple releases to ensure customers and end users can take advantage of new Apple technology in their school or business as it becomes available. Today, Jamf helps more than 35,000 global organizations succeed with Apple.



Continued Compatibility

When customers upgrade to the latest Apple operating systems, they can be confident their mobile device management (MDM) workflows with Jamf will be uninterrupted. Through extensive testing in Apple’s beta releases, Jamf ensures compatibility for Apple’s fall releases, including macOS Catalina, across its Jamf Pro, Jamf School, Jamf Now and Jamf Connect products.

New Feature Support to Improve User Experience and Ensure Privacy and Security

In addition to compatibility, Jamf offers support for key new features that improve the user experience, while upholding privacy for end users and ensuring organizational security.

User Enrollment – Jamf Pro and Jamf School support Apple’s new User Enrollment framework, a feature currently available in Apple’s beta program, giving admins a new way to efficiently and securely manage devices while protecting their users’ privacy for devices that are not institutionally owned. Apple has provided a curated set of management capabilities specifically designed for BYOD. Jamf Pro led the market by previously limiting what information an admin could see about “BYOD” devices, and supporting User Enrollment is another step forward in how Jamf admins can ensure workplace security while also enabling employees to access work email and apps on their personal devices.



Enrollment Customization – Jamf Pro and Jamf School now support Enrollment Customization, a secure and automated enrollment experience that also delivers new user-friendly personalized customization options like a welcome screen and support for modern authentication during enrollment. Jamf admins can now easily configure "PreStage Panes" to display user agreements, authentication prompts and other content in the Jamf Pro interface to deliver a more secure and even better out-of-the-box user experience.



Single Sign-On – As organizations scale their Apple ecosystems, users often end up having to sign in more frequently to third-party software. Jamf is helping power a better user experience by streamlining the number of times they need to sign into third-party software through new single sign-on extension configuration options in Jamf Pro and Jamf School. The macOS and iOS payloads make Jamf Pro and Jamf School ready for simplified sign-in as app developers add support this fall.

In addition to these three core areas of new feature support, Jamf Pro and Jamf School also support a new, more secure macOS filesystem architecture that separates user and data partitions at the system root, bringing parity with iOS. This is a major improvement for IT admins looking to offer a more secure macOS experience as it further secures the operating system, which began with Apple’s System Integrity Protection (SIP) technology in OS X El Capitan.

Jamf Connect

Jamf Connect, Jamf’s streamlined solution for Mac authentication and account management, also delivers on day-zero compatibility support for all customers. Additionally, Jamf Connect has added new identity providers this year, including Microsoft Azure, OneLogin, Ping, IBM and Google, in addition to Okta, increasing the amount of enterprise-level workflows it can handle.

Last month, Jamf announced day-zero support for the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS and tvOS across its product portfolio. For more information, please visit https://www.jamf.com/resources/press-releases/jamf-announces-day-zero-support-for-ios-13-across-its-product-portfolio/

About Jamf

Jamf is committed to enabling IT to empower end users and bring the legendary Apple experience to businesses, education and government organizations via its product portfolio, and the 85,000 members of Jamf Nation. Today, 35,000 global customers rely on Jamf to manage 15 million Apple devices. To learn more, visit: https://www.jamf.com .

