Winshuttle & ERPFixers Share Expert Insights on SAP S/4HANA at SAP TechEd 2019

Paul Ovigele, ERPFixers provides pro tips on how to prepare for SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA Finance migrations

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Nev., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshuttle, the leading data management and process automation provider, has partnered with ERPFixers to educate SAP IT professionals on key considerations when migrating to SAP S/4HANA at SAP TechEd USA held September 24-27, 2019.

Paul Ovigele, Founder and CEO of ERPFixers, has worked as an ERP financials consultant for over 20 years, in many industries. At SAP TechEd, Ovigele discussed aspects of migrating finance from ECC to S/4HANA that are not widely understood and may have major impacts on financial operations.

“It’s important that finance organizations using SAP understand there are many actions they can take now in their SAP ECC systems that will make migration to SAP S/4HANA significantly easier,” explains Ovigele. “For example, the implementation of Material Ledger and Universal Journal have significant impacts across their entire SAP landscape from finance to master data. We want to help SAP users get a sense of the scope and scale of these changes and what they can do before, during and after the migration to simplify the transition.”

Winshuttle, a solution used by companies for data migrations big and small, can be used for system simplification during planning, the migration itself, as well as daily management and process automation when up and running on SAP S/4HANA. During the presentation, James Lofgren, Winshuttle Solutions Engineer, conducted a demo to show how Winshuttle Studio can be used to migrate historical documents from the ECC FICO module into account-based CO-PA in SAP S/4HANA.

The two companies are also joining forces to produce an in-depth white paper outlining not only the changes, but critical considerations for SAP and enterprise finance organizations to make at every stage of the journey. The paper is expected to launch in October 2019.

“With over 30,000 users across 2,400 companies, our customers look to us for expert advice on how to prepare for changes and optimize their SAP investment,” says Kristian Kalsing, VP of Product & Solutions, Winshuttle. “We appreciate having additional expert insights from ERPFixers to go deep into what SAP users can expect in SAP S/4HANA and how Winshuttle can help.”



About ERPFixers

ERPfixers connects SAP users worldwide with immediate access to highly-skilled independent consultants across all SAP modules and sub-modules. The mission is to offer reliable, tailored, and cost-effective SAP support, ranging from solving single system questions to longer-term, bespoke business support, offered both on or off-site, short or long-term. In addition, ERPfixers offers strategically valuable SAP Optimization Assessments, including for S/4HANA Migration. The company strives to pass its collective SAP knowledge on to the business user, and to empower end-users to feel confident within the SAP system.



About Winshuttle

Winshuttle software empowers business teams to make an impact through solutions that make it quick and easy to exchange data with SAP using Excel, streamline SAP business processes using forms and workflows, and improve data quality using data stewardship capabilities.

Its business-led, IT-enabled solutions enable users to automate processes and solve problems without compromising security or governance. Business teams can author solutions across lines of business and the SAP landscape, speeding product launches and financial accounting processes, streamlining customer and vendor onboarding, improving plant maintenance efficiency, and tackling data migration projects. Learn more about Winshuttle's data management and process automation solutions by visiting www.winshuttle.com.

