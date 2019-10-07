Hoyer Statement on the President's Decision to Withdraw U.S. Forces from Northern Syria

“It is shameful that the Trump Administration would so recklessly abandon a reliable ally and allow for conditions that could return ISIS to power in parts of Syria. Actions in Syria, as we have seen, have consequences that reach far beyond its borders, threatening our own country and our allies in Europe and Israel. This is only the latest example of a President who acts impulsively on matters of national and global security without any clear strategy and against the advice of our military leaders, just as he has done with Iran, Afghanistan, and the Korean Peninsula. Once again, his unilateral decisions are emboldening our adversaries and undermining the trust and respect of our closest allies. I strongly urge him to reconsider this misguided decision.”