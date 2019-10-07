Global Product Analytics Market is Set to Reach USD 39.6 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 18.7% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

/EIN News/ -- Industry Insights by Offering (Software, Service [Professional, Managed]), by Solution (Web-Based, Mobile-Based), by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), by Vertical (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Government, Retail, Others), by End User (Designers, Manufacturers, Sales Professionals, Marketing Professionals, Finance and Risk Professionals, Others)



NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global product analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 39.6 billion by 2024. Globally, product analytics industry players are leveraging market growth through offering innovative and advanced solutions, product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic expansion. For example, Amazon Go is changing the traditional shopping experience by using analytics to grow sales and consumer involvement.

Large enterprises category held larger share in the product analytics market in 2018

On the basis of enterprise size, the global product analytics market is divided into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Among the two categories, the large enterprises category held larger share in the market in 2018. This is attributed to the fact that rapid demand for advanced analytics tools from big firms to stay competitive and expand their market presence.

On the basis of vertical, the global product analytics market is divided into BFSI, media & entertainment, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, energy & utilities, government, retail, and others. Of all, the BFSI category held largest share in the market in 2018, owing to the significant shift from traditional banking to digital banking, enhanced consumer service experience, huge demand for personalized banking services, and growing preference of consumers toward digital platforms.

Explore key industry insights in 95 tables and 55 figures from the 164 pages of report, “ Global Product Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Industry Insights by Offering (Software, Service [Professional, Managed]), by Solution (Web-Based, Mobile-Based), by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), by Vertical (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Government, Retail, Others), by End User (Designers, Manufacturers, Sales Professionals, Marketing Professionals, Finance and Risk Professionals, Others) ”

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in product analytics market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the existence of a large number of IT companies, increasing mobile application usage, rapid adoption of technological trends, such as BI, AI, ML, cloud technology, and analytics solutions.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global product analytics market are Google LLC, Teradata, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Atlassian, Amplitude, Piwik PRO, Oracle Corporation, Mixpanel, and Plytix.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the offerings, software category held larger share in the market in 2018. However, service category is expected to witness the faster growth during the forecast period.

Among all the solutions, the web-based solutions category held larger share in the market in 2018.

Of all the deployment type, cloud-based contributes the largest revenue globally.

The large enterprises category held larger share in the product analytics market in 2018.

Of all vertical, the BFSI category held largest share in the market in 2018.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global product analytics market on the basis of offering, solution, deployment type, enterprise size, vertical, end user, and region.

Global Product Analytics Market Coverage

Offering Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Software

Service Professional Managed



Solution Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Web-Based

Mobile-Based

Deployment Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Enterprise Size Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Vertical Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Government

Retail

Others

End User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Designers

Manufacturers

Sales Professionals

Marketing Professionals

Finance and Risk Professionals

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Product Analytics Market by Region

North America

By Offering

By Solution

By Deployment Type

By Enterprise Size

By Vertical

By End User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Offering

By Solution

By Deployment Type

By Enterprise Size

By Vertical

By End User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Offering

By Solution

By Deployment Type

By Enterprise Size

By Vertical

By End User

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Offering

By Solution

By Deployment Type

By Enterprise Size

By Vertical

By End User

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Other Countries

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, and market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

