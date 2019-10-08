Editor of “Gemini Man” Tim Squyres, ACE, Signs on As Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Next Artist in Residence

Six Week Students will have the Opportunity to Work with the Two-time Oscar-nominated Editor During the November 2019 Workshop

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce that the Artist in Residence for its upcoming November 4th class will be two-time Oscar-nominated editor Tim Squyres, ACE.** This will be the first time that Tim has signed on to be an Artist in Residence at MEWShop. He will be visiting with our Six Week Students to screen work and discuss his amazing 29 year-long collaboration with director Ang Lee. “This is the first time we have been able to have Tim as Artist in Residence because of his tremendous workload each year and we couldn’t be more excited,” says President Jason Banke.

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop begins on November 4, 2019, and will be held Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM. For more information on MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/6-week-overview.

About Tim Squyres: Tim Squyres, ACE, has edited 23 narrative feature films; including 13 for director Ang Lee. Four of these films have received Oscar-nominations for Best Picture including “Life of Pi,” “Gosford Park”, “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” and “Sense and Sensibility.” Other films that he has worked on include “Unbroken,” “Rachel Getting Married,” “Syriana,” “The Ice Storm,” and “The Wedding Banquet.” His work has received two Oscar-nominations for editing. He has also edited a wide variety of television and music video projects. His documentary work includes collaborations with Bill Moyers, Michael Moore, Alex Gibney, and George Butler. He has been editing in Avid Media Composer since 1992, and recently finished cutting “Gemini Man” for Ang Lee; their third film shot in native 3D and their second shot at 120fps.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Six Week Intensive: The post-production industry is highly competitive and knowing the industry-standard programs or industry staples – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers in one comprehensive, six-week course all of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors. No other program guarantees more time in the classroom or more working on one’s own computer. The Six Week Intensive Course will take students through each program as they work on various real-world projects to illustrate the distinct strengths and nuances of each NLE software. MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive is the only course of its kind that allows students to choose the footage they want to edit on the platform they prefer. This program also is the only Six Week program where students can have the opportunity to become a Certified Avid User, through certified training and exams.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class. Students will also discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications; as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

MEWShop also continues its successful intern/entry-level referral program, where we connect students with top post houses and companies in the New York area. Upon completion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop, students will be provided with links to MEWShop's industry contacts in order to apply to paid editorial internships and entry-level positions – via resumes and work samples – where students will be given the opportunity to utilize their training and pursue a career in post-production.*



*Manhattan Edit Workshop cannot guarantee students will be hired or granted an interview as a result of the Six Week Intensive Workshop. **Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.



