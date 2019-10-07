CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GVA, DBX, MTCH and CVET: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA)

Class Period: October 26, 2018 - August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

About the lawsuit: Granite Construction Incorporated allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had assumed certain risks in connection with its heavy civil joint venture projects bid between 2012 and 2014; (2) there was an “untenable” imbalance of risk sharing between the Company and the joint venture project owners; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional project costs for its joint venture projects; (4) the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional costs in connection with certain project disputes; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQGS: DBX)

Class Period: on behalf of all persons who purchased Dropbox Class A common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with the Company’s March 23, 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Dropbox, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Dropbox had materially overstated its ability to monetize its user base; (2) Dropbox was facing worsening revenue trends, which were negatively impacting the Company at the time of the initial public offering ("IPO"); (3) Dropbox was tracking below its internal revenue and monetization targets at the time of the IPO; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Dropbox’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)

Class Period: August 6, 2019 - September 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Match Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)

Class Period: February 8, 2019 - August 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2019

About the lawsuit: Covetrus, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had overstated its capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services; (ii) Covetrus had understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs; (iii) Covetrus had understated its separation costs from Henry Schein; and (iv) the Company understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to the Company’s separation from Henry Schein.

