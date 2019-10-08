Scholarship Opportunity Announced for College Students Interested in Video Communications and Live Streaming

PTZOptics Offering $1,000 2020 College Scholarship

This $1,000 scholarship is designed for students interested in the ever-changing fields of both video communications and live streaming.

We hope this scholarship will help a student think critically about the full scale of implications and opportunities related to on-demand video communications.” — Paul Richards, director of business development for PTZOptics

DOWNINGTOWN, PA, 19335, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTZOptics, a live streaming and video production camera manufacturer based in the Phila. suburbs, has announced a $1,000 scholarship for students interested in video communications. The scholarship is available to students currently enrolled in any U.S.-based college or university. This “2020 Scholarship Program” is designed for students interested in the ever-changing fields of both video communications and live streaming. Our team understands the value of video communications and the importance of innovative technologies,” says Paul Richards, Director of Business Development, PTZOptics. “That is why we are offering a $1,000 scholarship to one college student who demonstrates an understanding of how technologies available today will shape the communication of tomorrow. We hope this scholarship will help a student think critically about the full scale of implications and opportunities related to on-demand video communications.” Students interested in applying are asked to submit essays between 1,000 and 1,500 words to pr@ptzoptics.com. College and university financial aid departments are asked to share the application link at https://ptzoptics.com/scholarship . All submissions must be made by January 10, 2020.



