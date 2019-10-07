Heat Stabilizers Market To Reach USD 5.34 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Heat Stabilizers Market Size – USD 4.01 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.6%, Heat Stabilizers Industry Trends – The growing demand for high-strength double-sided tape.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing demand for heat stabilizers in various industries, such as construction, packaging, and others boosts the market demand.

The global heat stabilizers market is forecast to reach USD 5.34 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing demand for plastics, especially PVC, in various applications, such as construction, packaging, and others boosts the market demand. Heat stabilizers are generally used in medical-grade PVC. Not only it protects against the high temperatures during processing but it also protects against the high heat it may encounter in storage or autoclaving. Barium-zinc additives are very beneficial heat stabilizers for PVC but are limited for medical applications in some countries. Alternatives like calcium-zinc formulations are often used to stabilize medical-grade PVC against heat. Heat stabilizers trap the hydrogen chloride that is generated when PVC decomposes at high temperatures, preventing discoloration and degradation of the material.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the application, the pipes & fittings accounted for the largest market share of ~28% in the year 2018. PVC pipes and fittings are currently manufactured using a wide range of stabilizers, especially Tin stabilizers. The product offers a synergistic effect with organotin stabilizers improving heat stability. It increases the softening point and thus reducing the formulation cost. The product can also enhance the long-term heat stability and allows the most demanding technical requirements for injection molding of PVC and CPVC fittings to be achieved.

The profiles & tubing segment is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Flexible piping is often considered as tubing. Tubing can be used in industrial, food, medical and a variety of other industries. Profile extrusions are typically used for doors, windows, siding and generally are made of PVC.

The powders formulation accounted for the largest market share of ~42% in the year 2018. Heat stabilizers help the materials to better resist the damage that can stem from exposure to high temperatures. These powders are preferred as raw materials for construction material, it is used in medical devices, and kid’s toys, as protective housing for delicate cables and wires, and even in credit cards.

The liquids formulation is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. PVC polymers are most common, which benefits from the addition of heat stabilizers. Polymers are the most susceptible to heat damage.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~27% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The growing demand from countries like China, India, and Indonesia drives the market to lead to increased demand from the global building and construction industry. The Asia Pacific region is a dominant market owing to the high and still growing population which regularly buys consumer goods and invests in construction and automobile.

Key participants include Asúa Products, S.A., ADEKA CORPORATION, BASF SE, Baerlocher GmbH, Clariant International AG, BRUNO BOCK Chemische Fabrik GmbH & Co. KG, Ika Innovative Kunststoffaufbereitung GmbH & Co. Kg, Galata Chemicals, Oyak Group, Kisuma Chemicals, SONGWON, PMC Group, Inc., Vikas Ecotech Ltd., Reagens S.P.A., and Valtris Specialty Chemicals, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global heat stabilizers market on the basis of formulation, product type, application, industry verticals, and region:

Formulation Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Liquids

Powders

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Pipes & Fittings

Profiles & Tubing

Coatings & Floorings

Wires & Cables

Others

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Heavy Metal

Metallic Soaps

Organic Tin

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Building and Construction

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

