Clarification of Sigma’s October 1, 2019 News Release

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX-V: SGMA) (OTCQB: SGMLF) is issuing this news release as a result of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada review of the Company’s news release dated October 1st 2019 (the “October 1 Release”) to retract the EBITDA disclosure in such news release and to include after-tax net income. The Company is retracting any references to EBITDA and net revenue, as EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used to measure corporate performance, and not project performance, and after-tax net income should be included if net income is included.



The forecasted after tax life of mine net income for the Xuxa project is US$469 million.

