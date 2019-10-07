Media Advisory: Edmonton Students See How One Decision Can Take You Over the Edge in MADD Canada’s New Anti-Impaired Driving Presentation

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario , Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will screen its powerful new School Assembly Program for students at Hillcrest School in Edmonton on Wednesday at a special event with the program’s National Sponsors, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada and Westcan Bulk Transport.



The 2019-2020 School Assembly Program, titled Over the Edge, depicts the tragic and permanent consequences of impaired driving, and gets students talking about how they can prevent it.



MADD Canada is marking the launch of the program’s nation-wide tour of schools with a special screening at Hillcrest School.

Media are welcome to attend the screening and speak with special guests, students and staff.

Date: Wednesday, October 9 at 9:30 a.m. Location: Hillcrest School, 16400 - 80 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB, T5R 3M6 Guests: Catherine Larue, Agency Manager, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada Stephanie Theede, Vice-President of Human Resources, Westcan Bulk Transport Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer, MADD Canada



Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. Every year, MADD Canada produces a new School Assembly Program to educate students in Grades 7 – 12 about the risks of impaired driving.

With the support of Allstate Canada, Westcan Bulk Transport and other generous sponsors, MADD Canada will deliver more than 2,000 Over the Edge presentations to schools across the country. Hundreds of thousands of students in Grades 7 – 12 will see the sober driving message over the current school year.

Over The Edge shows the story of 17-year-old Sam, who moves back to her hometown to live with her Dad while her Mom travels for work. At a party to celebrate Sam’s homecoming, she reunites with her two best friends, Kat and Adam, and meets Kat’s friend, Steve. The group catches up while drinking and smoking cannabis. Things quickly get out of hand when Kat divulges a secret, and Sam and Adam leave. Knowing she shouldn’t drive, Sam calls her Dad to pick them up. The next morning, Sam and her Dad decide to go fishing. On the way, Sam gets a text from Kat saying that Steve is driving impaired. Sam and her Dad agree to pick

Kat up at a nearby farm, and Sam calls the police to report Steve’s impaired driving. Suddenly, a crash happens, changing all of their lives forever. After that fictional story concludes, viewers see interviews with real-life victims of impaired driving who talk about their loved ones who were killed or injured in crashes.

To see a clip of the new program, visit the School Programs page on the MADD Canada web site at: https://madd.ca/pages/programs/youth-services/school-programs/ .

To RSVP for the event or to arrange an interview with a MADD Canada spokesperson, contact:

Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 905-829-8805, ext. 240.



