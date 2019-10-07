Brain Pacemaker Market To Reach USD 3,740.81 Million by 2026 | Reports And Data

The rise in prevalence of neurological disorders like Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, dementia and other neurological disorders are the major growth factors for brain pacemakers market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Brain Pacemakers market is expected to reach USD 3,740.81 million by the year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 15.9%. Brain pacemaker is a neurostimulator, having an ability to send electrical impulses, through implanted electrodes, to specific targets in the brain for the treatment of neurological disorders. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neurosurgical procedure involving the placement of brain pacemakers to treat neurological disorders.

Increasing healthcare expenditure investments in the market, which augment the technological advancements in brain pacemakers are estimated to shape the growth of the brain pacemaker market. These advancements include enhanced microelectrode designs, robot-assisted implantation, multi-target stimulation, integrated implantable pulse generators, individualized directed programming, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Due to the technological advancements in recent times, brain pacemakers have demonstrated lesser adverse effects and greater efficacy and symptomatic relief in patients with movement disorders as compared to conventional methods.

Also, the potential benefits of deep brain stimulation therapy, such as better management of postoperative outcomes and long-term efficacy, are projected to facilitate growth of the brain pacemaker market over the forecast period. Furthermore, these advancements aid clinical researchers and physicians in investigational efficacy studies for the usage of Deep brain stimulation (DBS) in off-label clinical applications such as depression. However, high costs associated with brain pacemakers is anticipated to impede the market growth. Conversely, untapped potential of emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil is anticipated to provide attractive growth opportunities to the market players in the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The single channel product type segment of global brain pacemaker market is expected to grow at a high CAGR by 2026. The significant share is due to the use & adoption of the single channel devices across different medical settings. This segment is observed to grow enormously in the study period

Different products are anticipated to be launched in the analysis period in the brain pacemaker market. Abbot is anticipated to improve on its its St. Jude medical infinity

DBS system.

Along with groundbreaking technology to help Parkinson's, this system uses a wireless IOS device (an Apple iPod) to control stimulation. It is a feature allows patients to receive discreet, personalized treatment in the palm of their hand.

The handheld programmer will enable to control how much or how little stimulation the patient needs, which is another breakthrough to enhance patient care.

Clinical evidence from the INTREPID study reported that patients treated with the Vercise System sustained a 48% improvement in motor function as measured by the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS).

The three major manufacturers of brain pacemaker focused on neurology and had approximately $1billion in combined sales in the most recent reported quarter. Medtronic's brain therapies group is the leader, with $522 million in sales in the most recent quarter, though it does not break out DBS sales specifically. Abbott's neuromodulation unit had $300 million in global sales, with approximately 10% coming from DBS sales, but it says DBS has been growing since its launch in the U.S. last year.

Abbott Laboratories acquired the DBS business with its acquisition of St. Jude Medical last year; and Boston Scientific, which currently offers its DBS system in Europe, hopes to receive U.S. approval by year-end. The combined company aimed to offer potent health resources and advanced connected medical devices to gain momentum in the health care industry.

An estimated ten million people globally are affected by Parkinson's disease, causing symptoms such as shaking or tremors, muscle stiffness, and slowness of movement.

The major players in brain pacemaker market are PINS medical, Boston group, Abbott, and Medtronic, Aleva neurotherapeutics, and others.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the brain pacemaker market into product types, application types, sales channel, end user type and region.

Based on the product: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026):

Single Channel

Dual Channel

Based on Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026):

Parkinson's Disease

Epilepsy

Dystonia

Alzheimer's

Essential Tremor

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Based on the end-user: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics

Others

Based on the Sales channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Channel sales

Direct sales

Based on Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

