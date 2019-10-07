Greystone Arranges $37 Million Refinance for Lions Group’s 82-Unit Rental Project in Astoria

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory firm, today announced the closing of a $37,050,000 permanent loan made to an affiliate of the Shirian Family’s Lions Group to refinance 14-01 Broadway, a new 82-unit 100% market-rate multifamily rental apartment building located in Astoria, NY. The 10-year fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan replaces a Bank Leumi construction facility.



Family-owned and managed, Lions Group leverages its expertise through acquisition, development, construction and management of residential, commercial, and retail properties. Lions Group currently owns and operates over 1,500,000 square feet of luxury condominium, multifamily, and commercial spaces and has excelled in delivering products to Queens, completing over ten projects in the borough within the last fifteen years. Lions Group is run by Albert, Ramin, Aaron, Jake and Allen Shirian.

14-01 Broadway’s superb location in the Astoria neighborhood bordering Long Island City provides residents with breathtaking views of Manhattan, as well as easy access to the neighborhood’s numerous modes of transportation and wide range of amenities.

14-01 Broadway offers carefully designed amenities for residents intended to enhance the city lifestyle while simultaneously emphasizing relaxation and fun. Residents of the building have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center and sauna. Additionally, there is a 5,000 square foot outdoor lounge on the second floor, as well as a 1,000 square foot landscaped roof terrace, offering 360-degree views of Manhattan and Queens. Residents also have access to a bike room and parking, as well as an on-site Zipcar location.

Greystone Capital Advisors, represented by Drew Fletcher, Matthew Klauer, and Bryan Grover, served as exclusive advisor on the transaction. “Lions Group has been one of New York City’s most active residential developers in Queens with multiple projects delivered or under construction. They have developed thoughtfully-designed, first-class buildings that stand out in their neighborhoods and we are extremely proud to have worked with them on this assignment,” said Mr. Fletcher.

About Greystone

Greystone is a national commercial real estate lending, investment and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance. Its range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge, and mezzanine. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC, and/or other Greystone affiliates. Greystone Capital Advisors is a full-service real estate capital intermediary and advisory team that services a select group of the most prominent real estate owners and developers in New York City and across the U.S.

About Lions Group

Founded in 1984 by brothers Albert and Ramin Shirian, Lions Group is a private, family-owned and managed real estate company that focuses on acquisition, development, construction and management of residential, commercial and retail properties and currently owns and operates over 1,500,000 square feet of luxury condominium, multifamily rental, and commercial spaces throughout the New York City Metropolitan area. The firm is committed to every project by insuring results in design, construction, and maximum profitability. The consistent and careful planning by a team of dedicated professionals has established Lions Group as a preeminent developer with a long track record of great success. Today, the company is run in concert with the second generation of Shirians: Aaron, Allen and Jake.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@Greyco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.