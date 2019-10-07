MKS Instruments Announces Mr. David Ryzhik as Vice President of Investor Relations

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that Mr. David Ryzhik joined MKS on October 7, 2019 in the newly created role of Vice President of Investor Relations, reporting to Seth Bagshaw, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mr. Ryzhik joins MKS with over 15 years of financial management and capital markets experience. Mr. Ryzhik will lead MKS’ Investor Relations efforts, previously handled by Blueshirt Group, and will also assist the Corporate Marketing and Business Development teams at MKS.



Mr. Ryzhik joins MKS from Susquehanna International Group (SIG), where he was most recently the Senior Equity Research Analyst covering the Industrial Technology and Distributed Ledger Technology sectors. At SIG, he also supported the Technology Hardware research coverage, with a focus on Storage, Memory and Data Center technology companies. Prior to SIG, Mr. Ryzhik served as Senior Research Associate at Brean Capital, covering Technology Hardware, and also held financial roles in public administration at the NYC Mayor’s Office of Management & Budget, and the NYC Fire Department.

Mr. Ryzhik earned his Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and Accounting from Pace University in New York.

“I am pleased to have David fill the newly created role of VP of Investor Relations. His strong background in equity research and the capital markets, combined with an intimate knowledge of MKS and its end-markets, makes David the right person to lead MKS’ investor relations efforts,” said Seth Bagshaw, Chief Financial Officer. “I am grateful to the Blueshirt team for their efforts in helping us engage with the investment community over the past several years, particularly as we transitioned our story following the acquisitions of Newport and ESI. Blueshirt will work closely with David to ensure a smooth transition in the coming months,” said Mr. Bagshaw. “I am honored to have been chosen to lead MKS’ Investor Relations efforts, as MKS has transformed itself into an exciting secular growth story in the industrial technology sector – and I am eager to build and strengthen relationships with the investment community,” said David Ryzhik.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, residual gas analysis, leak detection, control technology, ozone generation and delivery, power, reactive gas generation, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, sub-micron positioning, vibration control, optics and laser-based manufacturing solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include the semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, and research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

Company Contact :

Seth H. Bagshaw

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Telephone: (978) 645-5578

Email: seth.bagshaw@mksinst.com

Investor Relations Contact :

David Ryzhik

Vice President, Investor Relations

Telephone: (978) 557-5180

Email: david.ryzhik@mksinst.com



