Municipal Pipes Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 7, 2019

Description

Municipal pipes are the pipes used by the municipal corporation for various purposes in the society. They are usually made of concrete, stainless steel, plastic, and others. 
These pipes are used in various sectors such as water management, to transport water from one place to another and fulfilling the water requirements of the society; it also helps with waste water management, where the waste water is transferred through the municipal pipes into the drainage system. 

Municipal pipes make way for the long-distance flow of liquids such as water, waste water, and others in a convenient manner. Also, municipal pipes do not deteriorate the material that flows through them, ensuring efficient and effective transfer of materials. 

However, municipal pipes may sometimes burst or crack due to pressure generated due to the material flowing through them. The occurrence of such incidences may restrain the municipal pipes market. The enormous investments by the government into construction and the continuous growing clean water needs of the society create numerous future opportunities for the market.

This report focuses on Municipal Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Municipal Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. 

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Municipal Pipes manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered: 


Contech Engineered Solutions 
Del Zotto Products 
Edwards Culvert Company 
Forterra 
Jensen Precast 
Johnson Concrete Company 
Kersten Precast Concrete 
LafargeHolcim 
Lehigh Hanson 
McPherson Concrete Storage Systems

Segment by Type 
Diversified Pipe 
Concrete (Precast) Pipe 
Plastic Pipe 
Steel Pipe

Segment by Application 
Heating Pipe 
Water Supply Pipeline 
Gas Pipeline 
Others

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India

Table of Contents

Executive Summary 
Industry Overview of Municipal Pipes 


Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis 


Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Municipal Pipes 


Key Figures of Major Manufacturers 


Municipal Pipes Regional Market Analysis 


Municipal Pipes Segment Market Analysis (by Type) 


Municipal Pipes Segment Market Analysis (by Application) 


Municipal Pipes Major Manufacturers Analysis 


Development Trend of Analysis of Municipal Pipes Market


Market Dynamics 

Conclusion 
Appendix 

Continued...            


