Municipal Pipes Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Municipal Pipes Industry
Description
Municipal pipes are the pipes used by the municipal corporation for various purposes in the society. They are usually made of concrete, stainless steel, plastic, and others.
These pipes are used in various sectors such as water management, to transport water from one place to another and fulfilling the water requirements of the society; it also helps with waste water management, where the waste water is transferred through the municipal pipes into the drainage system.
Municipal pipes make way for the long-distance flow of liquids such as water, waste water, and others in a convenient manner. Also, municipal pipes do not deteriorate the material that flows through them, ensuring efficient and effective transfer of materials.
However, municipal pipes may sometimes burst or crack due to pressure generated due to the material flowing through them. The occurrence of such incidences may restrain the municipal pipes market. The enormous investments by the government into construction and the continuous growing clean water needs of the society create numerous future opportunities for the market.
This report focuses on Municipal Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Municipal Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Municipal Pipes manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Contech Engineered Solutions
Del Zotto Products
Edwards Culvert Company
Forterra
Jensen Precast
Johnson Concrete Company
Kersten Precast Concrete
LafargeHolcim
Lehigh Hanson
McPherson Concrete Storage Systems
Segment by Type
Diversified Pipe
Concrete (Precast) Pipe
Plastic Pipe
Steel Pipe
Segment by Application
Heating Pipe
Water Supply Pipeline
Gas Pipeline
Others
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Industry Overview of Municipal Pipes
Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Municipal Pipes
Key Figures of Major Manufacturers
Municipal Pipes Regional Market Analysis
Municipal Pipes Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
Municipal Pipes Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
Municipal Pipes Major Manufacturers Analysis
Development Trend of Analysis of Municipal Pipes Market
Market Dynamics
Conclusion
Appendix
Continued...
