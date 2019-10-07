Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Connected Bulb Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2024

Connected Bulb -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Connected Bulb Industry

Description

Connected bulbs are embedded with chips that can communicate with computing devices like smartphones and watches. A major factor that spurs the prospects for growth in this market is the advent of wireless networking technologies. What makes connected bulbs useful is that they have embedded IoT technology, which lets devices and appliances communicate with each other and also with the Internet. 

The Americas will be the largest market for connected bulbs during the forecast period and will account for a market share of more than 40% by 2020. Some of the factors that contribute to this region’s high growth are high internet penetration and the presence of a well-developed IoT infrastructure. In this region, the utility companies are also focusing on adopting advanced metering, which in turn will compel end users to install more smart devices in their homes. 

Connected bulbs work very efficiently and are more durable than incandescent bulbs. These bulbs along with smart appliances offer end users numerous benefits like reduced energy costs, remote access, safety, and a better quality of living.

This report focuses on Connected Bulb volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Connected Bulb market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. 

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Connected Bulb manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered: 

Cree 
Osram Sylvania 
Philips 
General Electric 
Belkin 
LiFi Labs 
...

Segment by Type 
ZigBee 
Wi-Fi 
Bluetooth

Segment by Application 
Residential Sector 
Industrial Sector 
Commercial Sector

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India

Table of Contents

Connected bulbs Market Overview
Global Connected bulbs Market Competition by Player
Global Connected bulbs Production (MT), Revenue (Million USD) by Regions (2012-2018)
Global Connected bulbs Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types
Global Connected bulbs Market Analysis by Applications
Global Connected bulbs Player Profiles/Analysis
Connected bulbs Manufacturing Cost Analysis 
Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers 
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders 
Market Effect Factors Analysis 
Global Connected bulbs Market Forecast (2018-2025) 
Research Findings and Conclusion 
Methodology and Data Source 

Continued...      


