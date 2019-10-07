Connected Bulb Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2024
Description
Connected bulbs are embedded with chips that can communicate with computing devices like smartphones and watches. A major factor that spurs the prospects for growth in this market is the advent of wireless networking technologies. What makes connected bulbs useful is that they have embedded IoT technology, which lets devices and appliances communicate with each other and also with the Internet.
The Americas will be the largest market for connected bulbs during the forecast period and will account for a market share of more than 40% by 2020. Some of the factors that contribute to this region’s high growth are high internet penetration and the presence of a well-developed IoT infrastructure. In this region, the utility companies are also focusing on adopting advanced metering, which in turn will compel end users to install more smart devices in their homes.
Connected bulbs work very efficiently and are more durable than incandescent bulbs. These bulbs along with smart appliances offer end users numerous benefits like reduced energy costs, remote access, safety, and a better quality of living.
This report focuses on Connected Bulb volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Connected Bulb market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Connected Bulb manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cree
Osram Sylvania
Philips
General Electric
Belkin
LiFi Labs
...
Segment by Type
ZigBee
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
Segment by Application
Residential Sector
Industrial Sector
Commercial Sector
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
