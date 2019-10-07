Connected Bulb Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Connected Bulb -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Connected bulbs are embedded with chips that can communicate with computing devices like smartphones and watches. A major factor that spurs the prospects for growth in this market is the advent of wireless networking technologies. What makes connected bulbs useful is that they have embedded IoT technology, which lets devices and appliances communicate with each other and also with the Internet.

The Americas will be the largest market for connected bulbs during the forecast period and will account for a market share of more than 40% by 2020. Some of the factors that contribute to this region’s high growth are high internet penetration and the presence of a well-developed IoT infrastructure. In this region, the utility companies are also focusing on adopting advanced metering, which in turn will compel end users to install more smart devices in their homes.

Connected bulbs work very efficiently and are more durable than incandescent bulbs. These bulbs along with smart appliances offer end users numerous benefits like reduced energy costs, remote access, safety, and a better quality of living.

This report focuses on Connected Bulb volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Connected Bulb market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Connected Bulb manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cree

Osram Sylvania

Philips

General Electric

Belkin

LiFi Labs

...

Segment by Type

ZigBee

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Segment by Application

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

Commercial Sector

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table of Contents

Connected bulbs Market Overview

Global Connected bulbs Market Competition by Player

Global Connected bulbs Production (MT), Revenue (Million USD) by Regions (2012-2018)

Global Connected bulbs Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types

Global Connected bulbs Market Analysis by Applications

Global Connected bulbs Player Profiles/Analysis

Connected bulbs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Connected bulbs Market Forecast (2018-2025)

Research Findings and Conclusion

Methodology and Data Source

Continued...



