Chuck Spinelli to take over producer and hosting duties on COMICS UNLEASHED on Comedy.tv late January 2020

Byron Allen CEO of Entertainment Studios, Los Angeles to hold a contract signing for Mr. Spinelli November 20, 2019

ARDMORE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED_STATES, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Byron Allen, CEO Entertainment Studios looking to create a new format for on of his most popular shows COMICS UNLEASHED,

has given the nod to Chuck Spinellli, who currently makes his home in Ardmore, Pa a suburb of Philadelphia. Mr. Spinelli,

is currently serving as inspirational respondent and founder of CSAA & Beyond LLC, which bases its operations in New York City. The LLC two focuses are music rights ownership and philanthropy.

Chuck Spinelli has befriended a plethera of show business luminaries from several entertainment genras as a result of his LLC's efforts. As a result, he has been able to share his creativity and talents with the show business community, when Mr. Allen found him.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.