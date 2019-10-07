There were 605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,826 in the last 365 days.

Chuck Spinelli to take over producer and hosting duties on COMICS UNLEASHED on Comedy.tv late January 2020

Byron Allen CEO of Entertainment Studios, Los Angeles to hold a contract signing for Mr. Spinelli November 20, 2019

ARDMORE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED_STATES, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Byron Allen, CEO Entertainment Studios looking to create a new format for on of his most popular shows COMICS UNLEASHED,
has given the nod to Chuck Spinellli, who currently makes his home in Ardmore, Pa a suburb of Philadelphia. Mr. Spinelli,
is currently serving as inspirational respondent and founder of CSAA & Beyond LLC, which bases its operations in New York City. The LLC two focuses are music rights ownership and philanthropy.

Chuck Spinelli has befriended a plethera of show business luminaries from several entertainment genras as a result of his LLC's efforts. As a result, he has been able to share his creativity and talents with the show business community, when Mr. Allen found him.

