uBreakiFix Opens 26 New Stores in Q3, Joins the Asurion Family

The highest growth markets included New York and Texas, each with three new locations, followed by Florida, Illinois, and Ontario, each with two. Third-quarter growth also included two independent repair shops that converted to the uBreakiFix brand. As part of the uBreakiFix franchise, conversion stores receive access to full corporate support, plus uBreakiFix’s authorized service partnerships with leading OEM brands like Samsung and Google.

“Our 2019 growth speaks to the consistent demand for high quality, reliable tech repair, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to help even more customers get the most out of their devices,” said uBreakiFix Co-founder and CEO Justin Wetherill. “We have an exceptional team that is eager to continually grow, improve, and adapt to ensure we’re always giving customers our best. We look forward to continuing the positive momentum through the rest of the year.”

In August, uBreakiFix also was formally acquired by global tech care company Asurion . As a subsidiary of Asurion, uBreakiFix maintains its brand, leadership team, and franchise model while enjoying increased support and expanding its network of customers.

Asurion and uBreakiFix have partnered together for more than four years prior to the acquisition. Asurion provides award-winning protection and support services to nearly 300 million customers worldwide through relationships with the world’s leading wireless carriers and retailers.

“Both Asurion and uBreakiFix put customers first,” Wetherill said. “At uBreakiFix, our commitment to our customers has always fueled our growth and innovation, and this alignment feels like the next natural step in that journey. Asurion has a history of customer-focused, industry-first innovations, and we are excited to work together to elevate the customer experience and continue making people’s tech lives better.”

Looking ahead, uBreakiFix expects to open 25 new stores in the fourth quarter, including expansion into new markets like O’ahu, Hawaii, plus growth in existing markets like California, Nevada, and Ontario.

uBreakiFix is known for its ability to repair anything with a power button. To date, uBreakiFix has repaired nearly 7 million devices, including phones, tablets, computers, gaming consoles, and beyond. uBreakiFix offers free diagnostics, and each repair is backed by a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by a savvy millennial duo, Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who married their skill sets with Eddie Trujillo to offer a brick and mortar tech repair option that was quick, affordable, and provided a quality customer experience. By filling a gap in the repair marketplace, the company has grown organically without investors or consultants.

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix brand, leadership, and franchise model. For more information, visit http://www.ubreakifix.com .

