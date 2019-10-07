Nominations Open for Inaugural Presidential Cybersecurity Education Award

Each October, we celebrate National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and highlight the importance of cybersecurity. This year, we’re celebrating in a new way with the announcement of the Presidential Cybersecurity Education Award – with nominations opening today.

Beginning in the spring of 2020, the Award will be presented annually to two educators – one elementary and one secondary – who instill in their students the skills, knowledge, and passion for cybersecurity and related subjects. Award recipients will embody the expertise and dedication of educators who are critical to strengthening the nation’s cybersecurity workforce.

“These educators are critical to increasing the cybersecurity awareness of all students, inspiring the nation’s future cybersecurity workforce, and contributing to a more secure society. I am grateful for their hard work and dedication to our nation that will have a lasting impact far beyond the classroom halls. We look forward to receiving award nominations and learning from educator’s stories.” – Secretary DeVos

On May 2, 2019, President Donald J. Trump signed Executive Order 13870 to strengthen America’s cybersecurity workforce. In this Executive Order, the U.S. Department of Education was called to create this new Award in consultation with the Deputy Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism at the White House’s National Security Council and the National Science Foundation.

Award nomination requirements include the following:

A written submission in paragraph form that describes (1) The nominated educator’s superior educator accomplishments and (2) The nominated educator’s superior academic achievement by the educator’s students

One letter of reference

To apply or nominate someone for the award, click here to find out how to apply.

Recipients of this honor will receive the following accolades, among others:

Acknowledgement by the President of the United States Donald J. Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos

Public recognition as a leader in the field of cybersecurity education

Professional development opportunities with the cybersecurity community

Educators from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, all U.S. territories, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools and Tribal areas are eligible to apply or be nominated. Anyone may nominate an educator for this honor; self-nominations are permitted as well.

The nomination period opens today and will close on January 31, 2020. Nominations will be reviewed by Department staff and awardees will be recognized during Teacher Appreciation Week on May 2020.

Click here for full rules, terms, conditions, and specifics on how to apply.