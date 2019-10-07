SPI Energy to Exhibit Its Hemp and CBD Business at CBD Expo Midwest 2019

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global provider of green energy solutions with strategic investments in green-energy-enabled products and services, today announced that it will exhibit its hemp and CBD business at the CBD Expo Midwest 2019 being held at that the Colorado Convention Center in Denver on October 11 and 12, 2019.



Mr. Xiaofeng Peng, Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy, commented, "We are leveraging this CBD event to enhance the market’s awareness of our hemp and CBD business and to identify potential industry partnerships and customer relationships.”

SPI Energy recently entered the hemp market, and has executed a management services agreement with the Native American Agricultural Company (“NAAC”) to cultivate hemp in the Navajo Nation. The Company also obtained licenses from the Navajo Nation to engage in lab testing, cultivation, processing, wholesale distribution, and retail sales of hemp.

The Company has recently signed a lease for a manufacturing facility for its hemp and CBD business in Orange Cove, California. Equipment to produce CBD products is being installed and tested in anticipation of near-term production, which is expected to begin in November 2019.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is an established provider of photovoltaic solutions with global operations in key markets in Australia, Europe, Japan and the United States. The Company is leveraging its solar platform and expertise to make strategic investment in green industries with significant growth and earnings potential and/or green-energy-enabled products.

