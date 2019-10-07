Inflatable Slides Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Inflatable Slides Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Inflatable Slides Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Inflatable Slides Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Inflatable Slides Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Inflatable Slides market. This report focused on Inflatable Slides market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Inflatable Slides Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Air Ad Promotions

Interactive Inflatables

Inflatable Images

Pioneer Balloon

ULTRAMAGIC

Airquee

Aier Inflatable

Fun Life

Big Ideas

Ameramark

Inflatable Design Group

Intex

Introduction

In the first section, the Global Inflatable Slides Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Inflatable Slides industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Inflatable Slides industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

Market Overview

The population of children has increased at a tremendous rate over the past few years. Inflatable toys like bounce houses and inflatable slides are gaining massive popularity among children. The increasing children population is considered one of the major drivers that will impact the market growth positively. These inflatable toys are both easy to transport as well as store when deflated. They are also easy to carry during any outdoor vacations, which propel their demand across the globe.

Inflatable slides are resistant to water, oil, moisture, and termites, which further add to its benefits. Vendors across the globe are focusing on non-toxic EVA foam and eco-friendly polyethylene foam to manufacture noodle-style floats, pool toys, and mats, which is likely to create growth opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.

On the contrary, PVC, which is the most preferred material used in the manufacturing of inflatable toys, is considered non-biodegradable. This is likely to have negative effects on the environment and curb the growth of the market in the long run. However, vendors prefer alternate biodegradable materials, which can be recycled easily, such as thermoplastic polyurethane. This is likely to boost the market growth.

Segmental Analysis

The inflatable slides market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, inflatable slides market is segmented into large, medium, and small.

The application segment comprises the public organization, commercial, and others. Of these, the commercial segment commands the major share globally. Immense growth opportunities in the tourism industry have led the amusement park operators to include water sports and water parks in their service lines. This has further led to a burgeoning demand for inflatable toys. Moreover, hotels have also started offering inflatable pool toys like floats and swans in their pools, which are attracting a large tourist base.

Regional Insights

The inflatable slides market spans across North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, the Americas, including North & South America, will be the major revenue contributor. The presence of several water parks and theme-based parks like SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Cedar Fair Entertainment, Universal Parks & Resorts, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, especially in North America will fuel the regional market’s growth. Also, the booming tourism industry in South America will add cushion to the market’s growth prospectus.

Competitive Landscape

Several inflatable slides manufacturers are constantly competing to increase their revenue share. Vendors are competing on the basis of factors like service portfolio, type of activities, product pricing, safety measures, and government licensing. The competitive environment among the vendors will intensify in the long run, with the increase in product extensions. Manufacturers have started acquiring new market players in order to enhance their revenue share and improve their product portfolio.

Industry Updates

September 2019: The world’s largest mountain water slide will be soon unveiled at the ESCAPE theme park in northern Penang. This 3,645ft blue and yellow chute will find thrill-seekers mount an inflatable tube before plunging through the four-minute-long ride. The attraction starts on a hilltop, which is 230ft above the ground level.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Inflatable Slides Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued....

