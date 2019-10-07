Soft Skills Training Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 38 Bn by 2027 – New Report by TMR
The soft skills training market is witnessing colossal growth, which remains significantly driven by the need to bridge the knowledge gap and prepare individuals for various business operations.
/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market report pertaining to the global soft skills training market published by Transparency Market Research, the global soft skills training market is projected to reach a value of US$ 38 Bn by 2027. The soft skills training market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~12% from 2019 to 2027. Growth of the market can be attributed to the increased skill gap in developing countries, and availability of online training platforms.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the soft skills training market at a CAGR of ~13% during the forecast period. In terms of revenue share, the soft skills training market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. In 2019, the corporate segment is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 7.7 Bn in the global soft skills training market, and see an opportunity of ~US$ 19 Bn in terms of revenue from 2019 to 2027, reflecting a CAGR of ~12% during the forecast period.
Increased Skill Gap in Developing Countries Promotes Market Growth
MNCs are expanding their operations in developing economies due to the availability of low-cost resources. However, these businesses are struggling to find the talent required, and governments are seeing slowing innovation and economic growth. Soft skill trainers are trying to bridge these skill gaps by providing easy services through online and offline platforms. Soft skills provide overall personality improvement and help individuals handle global clients. The rising skill gap is one of the significant drivers of this market.
To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure
Soft Skills Training Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global soft skills training market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to see increasing growth in the soft skills training market with increased investments in India, Singapore, and other major markets in the region. The soft skills training markets in North America and Europe are also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.
Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Soft Skills Training Market
The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global soft skills training market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries that hold growth opportunities or account for significant shares has also been included as part of the geographic analysis of the soft skills training market.
Get Report Discount at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=73152
Soft Skills Training Market: Competition Dynamics
The research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global soft skills training market. Key players profiled in the soft skills training market report include edX, Inc., Pearson PLC, NIIT Limited, The Insights Group Ltd, Tata Interactive Systems, Skillsoft Corporation, D2L Corporation, Articulate Global, Inc., QA Ltd., New Horizons Worldwide, LLC, and Computer Generated Solutions, Inc.
Global Soft Skills Training Market: Segmentation
Soft Skills Training Market by Delivery Mode
- Regular/ Offline
- Online
Soft Skills Training Market by Soft Skill
- Management & Leadership
- Administration & Secretarial
- Communication & Productivity
- Personal Development
- Teamwork
- Others
Soft Skills Training Market by End-use Industry
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Hospitality
- Energy and Power
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- IT & Telecom
- Retail
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Soft Skills Training Market by Sourcing
- In-house
- Outsourced
Soft Skills Training Market by Channel Provider
- Corporate/ Enterprise
- Academic
- Government
Popular Research Reports by TMR:
- Soft Skills Management Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/soft-skills-management-market.html
-
Education and Learning Analytics Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/education-learning-analytics-market.html
- Education Data Security Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/education-data-security-market.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.
Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.
TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.”
Browse our Blogs for More Research Insights:
https://tmrblog.com/ | https://www.europlat.org/ | https://newsregal.com
Contact Us
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Research Blog: https://qbnnews.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.