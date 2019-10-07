The IVECO plant in Sete Lagoas, Brazil achieves Silver Level designation in World Class Manufacturing

/EIN News/ --





London, October 7, 2019

The IVECO commercial vehicles manufacturing facility in Sete Lagoas, Brazil, has attained silver status in the World Class Manufacturing (WCM) program. This represents a significant achievement for IVECO, a brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI/MI: CNHI) and is further testament to the success of the Company wide program aimed at achieving production process excellence through the combined efforts of its multifaceted workforce.

The Sete Lagoas plant was opened in 1997 in Minas Gerais State and today manufactures the Daily van, Tector, Hi-Road and Hi-Way truck models for the IVECO brand, as well as bus chassis and the Daily Minibus for the IVECO BUS brand. The plant is also home to a state-of-the-art Research and Development Center which was the first opened by the brand outside of Europe. Covering some 2.3 million square meters, the industrial complex has some 1,500 employees and features a testing facility, the first in its class to be built in South America, with a complete structure for testing the full range of commercial and defense vehicles.

World Class Manufacturing is one of the global manufacturing industry’s highest standards for the integrated management of manufacturing plants and processes. It is a pillar-structured system based on continuous improvement, designed to eliminate waste and loss from the production process by identifying objectives such as zero injuries, zero defects, zero breakdowns and zero waste. To certify improvements, a system of periodic third-party audits evaluates all of the WCM pillars, forming an overall score for each plant that is the basis for three achievement levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold.

The Sete Lagoas plant made significant improvement in the areas of Professional Maintenance and Motivation of Operators leading to their Silver Level designation.





CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; CASE and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; IVECO for commercial vehicles; IVECO BUS and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

