Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market analysis 2019 and forecasts to 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview

Water-Soluble Vitamins are the vitamins that can easily dissolve in the water. The Water-Soluble Vitamins are not stored in the body and carried into the tissues of the body. The Water-Soluble Vitamins are found plentily in foods derived from plants and animals. The Water-Soluble Vitamins are also found in different dietary supplements that are taken daily. The important Water-Soluble Vitamins are Vitamin C and the vitamin B complex.

Mineral Feed Supplements are products that are provided as food for the grazing animals during the summer or rainy season. Mineral Feed Supplements are products that rich in calcium, phosphate, and traces of mineral mixtures.

Market Segmentation of the Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market

Some of the Major Segments of the Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market Include,

Vitamin B1

The Vitamin B1 or also known as Thiamine, is a Vitamin that is found in foods that are manufactured as dietary supplement and medicine. The sources of Vitamin B1 food are meat, fish, whole grains, and legumes.

Vitamin B2

The Vitamin B2 or also known as Riboflavin, is a Vitamin that is found in foods and also in dietary supplements. The sources of Vitamin B1 food are almonds, mushrooms, meat, eggs, green vegetables, milk, and other dairy products.

Vitamin B3

The Vitamin B3 or also known as Niacin or Nicotinic Acid, is an organic compound and an essential nutrient for human beings.

Vitamin B5

The Vitamin B5 or also known as Pantothenic acid, is an essential nutrient required by the animals synthesize coenzyme-A and metabolize fats, proteins, and carbohydrates.

Vitamin B6

The Vitamin B6 or also known as Pyridoxine that the body needs for several functions. Its significant function is to create the red blood cells and neurotransmitters

Vitamin B9

The Vitamin B9 or also known as Folate or Folic Acid is an essential nutrient required for the body to make DNA, RNA, and to metabolize the amino acids which are required for the process of cell division. The body can not generate vitamin B9, so it is required to be taken in the form of diet.

Vitamin C

The Vitamin C, or also known as Ascorbic Acid, is found in various foods and dietary supplements. Vitamin C is a vital nutrient required for the repairing of tissue and the production of certain neurotransmitters.

Major Geographical Regions of the Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market

Based on the region, the Global Market of the Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements includes the United States of America, from North America. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Russia from Europe. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia from Asia-Pacific. Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia from Central & South America. And Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa.

Industry News

The Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market is said to increase to the US $ 10.99Billion by the year 2025, from 8.33Billion US $ between the years 2013-2018, at a CAGR of 5.7% during its forecast period.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued....

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

