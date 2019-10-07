Neutra Subsidiary Nearing Release of Hemp-based Sports Cream Expected to be Hit With Amateur and Pro Athletes

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, TX, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Neutra Corp. (OTCQB: NTRR) (“Neutra” or “the Company”) subsidiary VIVIS Corp. ( http://www.viviscorp.com ) is rapidly approaching the market release of a new transdermal, hemp-based sports cream the Company believes will prove popular with amateur athletes and others seeking relief after tough workouts and performances. The announcement is the latest in a series of bold initiatives Neutra undertook earlier this year to grab a share of a market analysts predict will hit $11 billion by 2026.



“We’re now seeing the positive payoff of hiring a dedicated sports medicine advisor earlier this year,” said Sydney Jim, Neutra’s CEO. “Our goal with that hire was to develop hemp-based CBD (cannabidiol) products geared to the expanding sports market. VIVIS’ upcoming transdermal sports cream will appeal to the rapidly growing number of active Americans wanting to improve performance, relieve aches and pains, prevent injuries and lead healthier lifestyles. And as with all VIVIS products, this sports cream will be third-party verified for consistency, potency and as contaminant-free.”

The U.S. Department of Labor Statistics found that one in five Americans are active in a sport activity on any given day. The current U.S. population is more than 330 million people, meaning some 66 million people across the country are playing some sort of sport or exercising each day. As more people participate in sports or exercise, many experience some type of discomfort. Johns Hopkins University has released a paper detailing the differences between types of pain athletes endure. While some types of pain may require professional help, most discomfort can be treated in other ways, such as through creams and topical. This represents a sizeable potential market for VIVIS’s upcoming hemp-based sports cream.

VIVIS is an emerging retail brand of hemp-based health and nutritional products co-founded by Jim prior to his tenure with Neutra. Neutra acquired VIVIS in September 2019 and has now integrated it into its operations as a subsidiary and as Neutra’s retail face.

Jim recently took part in an exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsWire (NNW) to discuss Neutra’s 2019 milestones -– including the VIVIS acquisition – as well as near-term goals and the Company’s ongoing vertical integration program. The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/r80EO .

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture—one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.NeutraInc.com .

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:

Sydney Jim

888-433-4033

info@neutrainc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.