Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure Devices Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~5% during 2019 to 2029 – Future Market Insights

The mouthpiece oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices segment is expected to remain the most preferred product type segment in the oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices market

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new market research report by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market includes global industry analysis 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment 2019–20289. According to report findings, the global oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices market was valued ~US$ 100.0 Mn in 2018, and is expected to increase at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period of 2019 and 2029.

The study opines that the global OPEP devices market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to multiple driving factors such as increasing regional availability of the oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices. The promising growth prospects are attributed to the innovative approach followed by manufacturers in designing devices, and the increasing adoption of OPEP devices among patients with respiratory diseases.

Regions such as North America and Europe are expected to hold a prominent market share in terms of value. However, the East Asia market is expected to project lucrative growth in the global oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices market in the forecast period of 2019-2029. This growth is majorly propelled by increasing regional manufacturers resulting in increased product availability at affordable costs.

Furthermore, prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) is on the rise due to increasing smoking population in China and aging population in Japan with respiratory disorders. Although, low awareness about oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices among healthcare professionals and patients is hampering the potential growth of the oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices market.

Mouthpiece OPEP Devices - Preferred Choice for Airway Clearance

Based on the analysis of OPEP devices market by product, mouthpiece oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices are expected to hold a prominent value share in the global market. This, according to FMI’s analysis, has majorly resulted from the ease of use of these devices as well as comparatively wider availability in the market.

On the other side, based on indication, the COPD is likely to consume a majority share of the oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices market value. This is majorly due to the higher prevalence of the disease and adoption of oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices for disease management. Although, cystic fibrosis is rare disease and has limited patient pool yet adoption of oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices remains highest in cystic fibrosis patients.

OPEP Devices Market: Vendor Insights

The report highlights some of the prominent market players, who have established themselves as leaders in the global oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices market. Some of the prominent key players in the global OPEP devices market are Smiths Medical Inc., Allergan plc, PARI GmbH, Monaghan Medical Corporation, Trudell Medical International, Actegy Health Ltd., WyMedical Pty Ltd, R. Cegla GmbH & Co. KG, etc.

The global oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices market is significantly consolidated, with top two players holding prominent shares in the market revenues. These players are offering oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices under their popular brands such as Portex®, Flutter®, and Aerobika®, among others.

