Adesto® Engages with the European Space Agency to Develop Next-Generation Satellite Communications Technology

Co-funded Initiative Focuses on Enablement of Configurable Ku and Ka Band User Terminals for Future Satellite and 5G Communications

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and systems for the IoT, announced it is engaging with the European Space Agency (ESA) through the agency’s ARTES Competitiveness and Growth (C&G) program to develop technologies for next-generation mobile satellite communications. The initiative is focused on technology developments for the Ku and Ka frequency bands, which provide higher bandwidth communications for applications such as commercial aviation broadband, satellite mobile broadband, and residential broadband enabled by full digital beamforming.



Under the co-funded contract, Adesto will develop innovative technologies including a new receiver architecture, IP blocks for satellite and 5G millimeter wave frequencies, a new Analog to Digital Converter (ADC), and unique discrete time analog filtering. Based on these complementary technologies, as a follow-up of the activity, Adesto will develop an ASIC product that its customers can use to create configurable satellite terminals with full digital beamforming capabilities and support for multiple satellite networks, including Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

The new agreement follows a successful initiative that was co-funded by the ESA and supported by a leading mobile satellite communications services operator, through which the Adesto team (as S3 Semiconductors) initiated the design of an innovative transceiver architecture and associated IP blocks supporting L-Band frequencies. The development was then carried out by Adesto, and end products based on this technology are shipping now targeting areas such as satellite phones, low data rate applications and satellite IoT applications such as asset tracking.

As it ramps up for the new initiative and other commercial engagements, Adesto is looking to expand in Ireland, with open positions in its Cork and Dublin locations, including those for senior engineering roles.

Supporting Quotes

“We’re delighted to collaborate with the European Space Agency to create innovative technologies that will provide a foundation for delivery of future broadband services. Our team has deep expertise in developing and delivering ASICs for satellite communications, with commercial deployments through multiple providers. We can leverage the new funding to continue to build our IP portfolio in this area, addressing growing customer needs. We can further expand our opportunity by accelerating time to market for our ASICs. The technology also fits well with our roadmap for standard product development.”

– Dermot Barry, VP and General Manager, ASIC and IP Division, Adesto

“Through the ARTES Competitiveness & Growth programme, we work with ESA member states’ industry on creation of technologies, products, applications, and services that serve as building blocks for maintaining and improving the competitiveness of the ESA member states’ satellite communications industries. Given the success of our previous engagement with Adesto and its wealth of experience in this area, we are confident that this new development will lead to commercial success for Adesto and its customers.”

– Domenico Mignolo, Head of Ground Segment Technology & Products Section,

Directorate of Telecommunication and Integrated Applications, European Space Agency

“With a focus on embracing innovation, technological change and enhancing skills, Adesto’s engagement with ESA will support Ireland to achieve the ambitions of Future Jobs Ireland. This new activity also aligns with the National Space Strategy for Enterprise 2019-2025, supporting the development of an economically sustainable and expanding space-active industry in Ireland. As Adesto continues to expand its Irish operations in Cork and Dublin, this new initiative with ESA should lead to the creation of new high-value R&D and engineering jobs, building on the continued investment by the Irish Government in ESA.”



– John Halligan T.D., Minister of State for Training,

Skills, Innovation, Research and Development

“I would like to congratulate Adesto on this joint initiative with the ESA. This project aligns with Enterprise Ireland’s strategy for ESA, by supporting innovative Irish operations to develop leading-edge space technologies and to benefit commercially from their ESA participation, leading to increased export sales and employment in Ireland.”



– Tony McDonald, Programme Manager, Enterprise Ireland

“Adesto is a key member of the semiconductor ecosystem in Ireland; its presence demonstrates the value of a strong domestic innovation environment. IDA Ireland is delighted to support Adesto’s continued growth here and we look forward to seeing the outputs of its partnership with the European Space Agency (ESA).”



– Donal Travers, Head of Enterprise Technology in IDA Ireland

About the European Space Agency

The European Space Agency (ESA) is Europe’s gateway to space. Its mission is to shape the development of Europe’s space capability and ensure that investment in space continues to deliver benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world. ESA is an international organisation with 22 member states. By coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its members, it can undertake programmes and activities far beyond the scope of any single European country.

ESA’s role is to draw up the European space programme and carry it through. ESA's programmes are designed to find out more about Earth, its immediate space environment, our Solar System and the Universe, as well as to develop satellite-based technologies and services, and to promote European industries.

ARTES is the ESA programme to support European industry to develop advanced satellite communications technologies, systems, services and applications. Ireland is a significant contributor to the ESA ARTES programme with over 30 Irish companies having benefited from ESA ARTES programme support to date.

About Adesto Technologies Corporation

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) is a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT. The company’s technology is used by more than 5,000 customers worldwide who are creating differentiated solutions across industrial, consumer, medical and communications markets. With its growing portfolio of high-value technologies, Adesto is helping its customers usher in the era of the Internet of Things. See: www.adestotech.com .

Follow Adesto on Twitter .

Adesto and the Adesto logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Adesto Technologies Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

Adesto Technologies Media Contact:

Jen Bernier-Santarini

+1 650-336-4222

jen.bernier@adestotech.com

Adesto Technologies Investor Relations:

Leanne K. Sievers

Shelton Group

949-224-3874

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.