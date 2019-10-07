Channel Factory Reveals Results Of Global Brand Suitability Survey

Brexit in EMEA and Trump in US has increased geo-political sensitivities

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Factory , the world leader in content targeting, brand suitability and ad performance on YouTube, today announced the results from their recent Brand Suitability Survey. The global survey sample included brands from the US and EMEA and provides a wide view of the sensitivities that surround the type of content deemed brand suitable across industries, countries and cultures. Executives from TAG, GroupM, and ABC endorsed the survey results as a vital step in extending the brand suitability discussion across the digital advertising industry.



The survey finds that brands are sensitive to politically and culturally hot issues in their regions. Brands responded that they were particularly sensitive to specific political, racist and sexist content. Within the global survey, 56% of respondents said that sexist content would score 9 or 10 on a scale of 1-10 of most damaging and 70% of respondents said that racist content would score 9 or 10 on a scale of 1-10 of most damaging. However, within the US specifically, the survey results showed that polarizing social content is most controversial in US at 33%, while in Europe fascist content is highest at 64%.

The survey also unveils how advertisers have different levels of sensitivity and each brand needs their own approach as their regions, changing cultural sensitivities and unique brand sensitivities all create different needs for a custom brand suitability approach. Brands need a comprehensive suitability approach to cover planning, real time management and be able to adapt to changes on hot button issues over time.

“The results of this survey confirm that brands must own brand suitability, because it changes so much, and is unique not only to a single brand, but in different markets for different audiences. With a volatile political situation across many countries, alongside polarizing sensationalism of all types, brands benefit from a strong brand suitability strategy and advanced partners that have the technology to scale and customize for any situation,” says Jed Hartman, CCO, Channel Factory.

“The survey has raised an interesting position on brand suitability and buying truisms. For example, if you are buying against Comedy Central, you’ve written off the entire inventory of it if you’re sensitive to x and y or you can carve out the type of inventory you are happy with. Sexually suggestive and mild profanity should not be dismissed. The simple fact is that brand suitability reflects the environment of the country where brands are buying media and they must be attuned to what is occurring and what will bristle people in that country,” says MD EMEA Channel Factory, Mattias Spetz.

“The results of this survey provide an in-depth view of the global variables of brand suitability and prove what a complex area this is, both geographically and from brand to brand,” says Jules Kendrick, CEO, JICWEBS.

“Brand safety and brand suitability are front and centre as a priority for our clients to safeguard their brands’ reputations. Brand safety is non-negotiable and brand suitability should be used to refine not override baseline control. This survey provides a view on how advertisers feel about the serious damage that can be caused by brand unsuitable placements and highlights the need for nuanced conversations,” says Bethan Crockett, Brand Safety and Digital Risk Senior Director, GroupM.

“Brand safety and brand suitability continue to be high on the agenda for advertisers. As the UK industry-owned auditor for brand safety, we welcome the insights provided by this survey. It will help shape the thinking behind best practice in the UK and beyond, whilst supporting advertisers in understanding how to align their brands with appropriate content,” says Andy Flint, Head of Business Development, ABC.

“This survey reinforces the results of TAG's recent consumer brand safety research showing that unsuitable placements can cause significant and measurable damage to a brand. It also shows the importance for companies of taking a nuanced approach to brand safety and suitability efforts that factors in both regional variation in sensitivities and other ad-related reputational risks such as malware and piracy. TAG's cross-industry programmes align closely with these findings, as we have built a global framework for local markets to address these issues,” says Nick Stringer, VP Global Engagement & Operations, TAG.

