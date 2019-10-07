Automotive Bioplastic Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~11% during 2019 to 2029 – Future Market Insights

East Asia is estimated to account for 1/4th of the revenue share of the automotive bioplastic market by the end of 2029

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. , Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a new research study on the automotive bioplastic market that contains global industry analysis for 2014 - 2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019 - 2029. The research study covers the latest trends, market influencing factors, key success factors, forecasting factors, macroeconomics factors, key information, and past market scenario. The report examines the automotive bioplastic market and delivers critical insights for the forecast period of 2019-2029.

The global automotive bioplastic market is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 521 Mn in 2019 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of ~11% during the forecast period. As per the comprehensive analysis provided in the report, the global automotive bioplastic market is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the coming years owing to the steady increase in the adoption of bioplastic materials for various car components.

Download the sample copy of Report with table of contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10531

Application wise, the interior segment is expected to hold prominent value share of the global automotive bioplastic market. This segment includes seats, dashboard, air-duct, HVAC, and other related interior components.

Automotive bioplastic materials tend to reduce dependency on fossil resources, according to FMI’s analysis. Automotive bioplastic materials are not as affected by oil price instability the way petroleum-based materials are. Automotive bioplastics help reduce the dependency on limited fossil resources, which is a key growth driver for market, with fuel prices projected to surge significantly over the coming years.

Preview Analysis of Automotive Bioplastic Market is segmented by (Material Type - Bio PA, Bio PTT, Bio PET, Bio PBS, Bio PP, Bio PE & Others; Application - Exterior, Interior, Engine Surrounding & Others; Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, LCV, HCV & Electric Vehicles;) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 - 2029: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-bioplastic-market

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles to Create High Growth Opportunities

Increasing environmental awareness and inconsistent fuel prices have influenced consumers, particularly in developed countries of North America and Europe, to opt for electric car models, such as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV). Growing urban population, incentives for use of electric vehicles, reducing battery prices, strengthening transportation infrastructure in developed and emerging countries, and inter-governmental steps for electric vehicles are further driving the adoption of electric cars. This, in turn, is anticipated to contribute to the demand for automotive bioplastic materials during the forecast period.

Buy this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/10531

Governments have put immense pressure on automotive manufactures to reduce vehicle weight to achieve fuel economy. Nowadays, weights of vehicle modules in newer vehicles are much lighter than conventional ones, which had metal bodywork. It has been observed that these were nearly twenty percent heavier than today’s modules. Companies are heavily investing in research & development and manufacturing strategies to reduce the weight of several body components. OEMs prefer bioplastic-based materials over conventional raw materials (steel) for specific applications as these help reduce the weight of the vehicle significantly and have other technological advancements over other materials.

The report highlights some of the prominent market players, who have established themselves as leaders in the global automotive bioplastic market. Few examples of key players in the automotive bioplastic market are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Total Cobion PLA, NatureWorks LLC, Solvay Group, Eastman Chemical, Arkema Group, Braskem, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, and Dow Chemical Company, among others.

The global automotive bioplastic market is considered to be a significantly fragmented one. For additional insights on the automotive bioplastic market landscape, write to the analyst at press@futuremarketinsights.com

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-10531

More from Chemicals & Materials Market Insights Intelligence:

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Insights

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com

Blog: Market Research Blog

Website: https:www.futuremarketinsights.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.