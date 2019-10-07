Global Coastal Surveillance Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coastal Surveillance - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Coastal Surveillance market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.6%.



Command & Control, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7 Billion by the year 2025, Command & Control will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$439.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Command & Control will reach a market size of US$839.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



