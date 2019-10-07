LifeVantage Expands its Flagship Protandim® Product Line During its Elite Academy in Long Beach

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) announced and launched an addition to its Protandim® line of nutrigenomic products during the company’s Elite Academy in Long Beach, Calif., over the weekend.



The new product, known as Protandim® NAD Synergizer™, is the company’s first such addition to the flagship line since the launch of Protandim® Nrf1 Synergizer™ in 2016.*

“Our Protandim® line of synergizers is really what distinguishes us from other health and wellness companies, and we’re proud to introduce this latest breakthrough in nutrigenomic science and the newest member of the Protandim® family to the U.S. market,” said LifeVantage CEO Darren Jensen. “We are blazing a new trail of products that don’t simply add or ‘supplement’, but, rather, that tell your body to ‘create’.”*

Similar to how its predecessors in the product line activate the Nrf1 and Nrf2 pathways to boost mitochondrial function and antioxidant production respectively, Protandim® NAD Synergizer™ has been specifically formulated to target the Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) molecule and NAD-dependent pathways to activate a class of proteins called sirtuins and, ultimately, increase sirtuin activity.*

Sirtuin activity has been linked to a host of health benefits. In addition to being responsible for cellular autophagy (cellular cleanup and renewal process), sirtuins improve mental focus and concentration, support positive mood and motivation, boost mental and physical energy, support the body’s healthy inflammation response, maintain cholesterol levels already in a healthy range, and support a healthy vascular system.*

Sirtuin activity naturally declines by as much as 60 percent as humans age. Research has long shown that sirtuin activity can be increased by as much as 94 percent through drastic caloric restriction. Protandim® NAD Synergizer™ has been shown to increase sirtuin activity by 100 percent in just 24 hours without restricting calories.*

“One of the distinctions between LifeVantage and our competitors is we’re flipping the switch on NAD dependent processes so that your body can produce and activate sirtuins,” said LifeVantage Sr. Vice President of Research & Development Dr. Brian Dixon. “The more we know what switches to flip and how to flip them, the greater the control we can have over maintaining our health. A number of variables can flip the switches. In our case, we flip them nutrigenomically — utilizing specific blends of nutrients to positively affect gene expression.”*

Protandim® NAD Synergizer™ was made available for purchase for the first time during the company’s Elite Academy in Long Beach and is now available for purchase nationwide through the company’s distributorship and on its web site. The new product is currently available only in the U.S.

The entire Protandim family of products — Protandim® Nrf1 Synergizer™, Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer™, and Protandim® NAD Synergizer™ — is also available for purchase in a new stack known as Protandim® Tri-Synergizer™.

To learn more about Protandim® NAD Synergizer™ and the entire Protandim line of products, visit www.lifevantage.com/products/protandim-tri .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics – a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of advanced nutrigenomic dietary supplements and skin and hair care products, including its scientifically-validated Protandim® product line, Omega+ and ProBio dietary supplements, its TrueScience® line of Nrf2-infused skin and hair care products, Petandim™ for Dogs, Axio® Smart Energy Drink mixes, and the PhysIQ™ Smart Weight Management System. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe", "hopes", "intends", "estimates", "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates", "look forward to", "goal", "may be", and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding our future growth, projected success in certain markets, distributor success, and shareholder value. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

