Zogenix Presents Positive Clinical Study Results for Investigational Treatment for TK2 Deficiency

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global pharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Modis Therapeutics, presented positive top-line results from its pivotal Phase 2 RETRO study at the recent World Muscle Society congress in Copenhagen. The data from RETRO form the basis of Zogenix's ongoing investigational MT1621 program and support the safety and efficacy of pyrimidine nucleoside substrate enhancement therapy (SET) for the treatment of Thymidine Kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d), a rare, debilitating, and often fatal genetic disorder that primarily affects infants and children and for which there are currently no approved therapies.

“TK2d is an inherited mitochondrial DNA depletion disorder that causes severe muscle weakness that progresses until patients, typically children, lose the ability to stand, walk, eat, and breathe independently,” said Michio Hirano, M.D., Chief of the Division of Neuromuscular Medicine at Columbia University, New York. “This is a landmark study demonstrating that nucleoside therapy provided meaningful clinical benefit to patients across the spectrum of TK2 deficiency.”

Study Design

RETRO is a global retrospective study of SET, a fixed combination treatment of two pyrimidine nucleosides (dC/dT), in 38 pediatric and adult patients with TK2 deficiency (median age of disease onset, 2.5 years) treated at eight clinical sites in three countries (U.S., Spain and Israel). Subjects received SET for a median of 77 weeks (range 92 days – 7 years). Each subject was scored across motor, respiratory, and feeding domains according to pre-defined response criteria and was compared to pre-treatment status to assess whether responses improved, remained stable, or worsened.

Parallel to RETRO, the Company compiled a comprehensive, global TK2d Natural History dataset from published studies and individual case reports to document untreated patients’ disease course. From this natural history dataset, 68 patients reflecting the range of disease severity, age, and age of disease onset, were selected as a control group for treated patients in the RETRO study.

Key Efficacy Findings

All treated patients remain alive. A survival analysis using a time-dependent Cox regression model showed that the difference in probability of survival between treated patients and untreated natural history control patients was highly statistically significant (p<0.0006).

In addition to the survival benefit, the vast majority of treated patients (94.7%) had either improved (68%) or stabilized (26%) responses in major functional domains.

Among clinical responders, a subset demonstrated profound responses, in some cases re-acquiring previously lost motor milestones, as described below:



Ambulation : Three patients who had lost the ability to walk prior to treatment regained ambulation; one patient who had never walked gained ambulation.

Respiratory Function : One patient receiving 24 hours/day of invasive mechanical ventilation prior to treatment discontinued all respiratory support.

Feeding Support : Eight patients were on feeding tubes at study start; three of these patients had their feeding tubes removed.



Safety & Tolerability

Safety data from RETRO indicated that SET is generally safe and well-tolerated. Most reported adverse events were considered not related to study drug (199 of 292), with mild or moderate diarrhea being the most common treatment-related adverse event, occurring in 63% of patients.

Serious AEs (SAEs) were reported in 14 subjects (37%). The majority of SAEs were deemed related to TK2d; two patients experienced three events related to study drug alone (kidney stone, kidney stone removal, diarrhea).

Two adult-onset patients stopped treatment due to asymptomatic increases in aminotransferase liver enzymes (no increase in bilirubin levels), which resolved upon discontinuation of treatment.

“The results from this study demonstrate the potential of our investigational drug, MT1621, to improve outcomes in patients with TK2d and to significantly alter the course of disease,” said Joanne Quan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Modis Therapeutics. “We look forward to continuing the development of MT1621, with the goal of bringing it to patients as quickly as possible.”

About MT1621 and TK2 Deficiency

MT1621 is a proprietary investigational deoxynucleoside substrate enhancement therapy in late-stage development for the treatment of TK2 deficiency (TK2d), a genetic disorder that results in mitochondrial dysfunction and leads to inadequate energy production in cells. TK2d presents as severe and progressive muscle weakness that profoundly impairs movement, breathing, eating, and other normal functions, and is often fatal. There are currently no approved therapies for this disease.

Deoxynucleoside combination therapy has been shown to improve mitochondrial functions and prolong survival in preclinical models, and data from initial clinical studies suggest it may meaningfully alter the course of disease in patients with TK2d.

