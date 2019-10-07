Receptor Holdings Expands Board of Directors with Pharmaceutical Industry Business Development Leader James Weissman

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Receptor Holdings (RHI) and its subsidiary, Receptor Life Sciences, Inc. (RLS), a leading biopharmaceutical company developing FDA-regulated oral and inhaled cannabinoid medicines, today announced the appointment of James B. Weissman to the Board of Directors of RHI.



Mr. Weissman has more than 30 years’ experience in the life sciences industry, with extensive international management experience in biotech and pharmaceutical general management, product development, licensing, business development, marketing and M&A activities.

“We are pleased to welcome Jim to RHI’s Board of Directors,” said Arthur Rubinfeld, Executive Chairman, Receptor Holdings. “Jim’s proven skills in business development, marketing, product development, and strategic planning bring deep pharmaceutical industry guidance to our Board. We look forward to leveraging his unique expertise as we continue to innovate and accelerate the development of our products that have the potential to expedite FDA approvals for the therapeutic use of cannabinoid medicines.”

Mr. Weissman is Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a position he has held since January 2012. Prior to Dicerna, Mr. Weissman was Vice President of Business Development at MannKind Corporation. Prior to MannKind, Mr. Weissman held leadership positions in both business development and marketing at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in Tokyo. Mr. Weissman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Bates College.

“Interest in the development of safe and effective cannabinoid therapies is strong, and Receptor’s technologies offer the potential of significant advantages and differentiation over other approaches,” said Mr. Weissman. “I look forward to helping Receptor continue to execute on its business strategy and further the development efforts using the company’s unique platform technologies.”

ABOUT RECEPTOR HOLDINGS AND RECEPTOR LIFE SCIENCES

Seattle-based RHI owns or exclusively licenses drug delivery technologies enabling high bioavailability, rapid onset of action and low variability. These technologies are being leveraged to develop prescription and over-the-counter cannabinoid medicines for the U.S. and global markets.

Receptor Life Sciences, Inc. (RLS), is a subsidiary of RHI focused on FDA-regulated drug development. RLS will use RHI drug delivery technologies to develop cannabinoid medicines for multiple therapeutic indications. For more information www.receptorlife.com .





Contact: David Sheon 202 422-6999 media@receptorlife.com



