Michaels Customers Can Now Pick Up And Drop Off Packages At More Than 1,100 Stores Nationwide Through UPS Access Point® Locations

New, Convenient Offering Allows Creative Enthusiasts to Pick up and Drop Off with Greater Flexibility

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Michaels Companies, Inc., (NASDAQ: MIK) the largest arts and crafts retail chain in North America, and UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announce the complete rollout of UPS Access Point ® locations to more than 1,100 Michaels Companies stores nationwide – just in time for Halloween crafting and decorations. As the first of the recently announced retail partners to offer UPS Access Point® locations, customers are now able to ship UPS® packages directly to a Michaels store, as well as drop off pre-labeled shipments and make returns to e-commerce retailers that offer UPS drop off, all while picking up their favorite seasonal and DIY essentials.

“Michaels has long been recognized as a one-stop shop for all décor and creative needs and providing value to our customers through UPS Access Point® locations will bring added convenience to our shoppers,” said Matthew Rubin, Michaels Senior Vice President of Business Development and Growth. “Whether picking up a package from one of our stores, dropping off a pre-labeled return package or shipping off the latest fine art, DIY projects – or anything else you’d like to ship – directly from your favorite Michaels location, we’re here for you every step of the way.”

For customers who prefer to have their delivery preferences set to their local Michaels, the UPS My Choice ® for home solution allows packages to be automatically rerouted to the Michaels of their choice. UPS is also working with merchants to provide shoppers the option of selecting their nearest UPS Access Point® location during the checkout process.

“By partnering with Michaels, we’re able to make it easier to do business with UPS in ways that suit our customers’ busy lifestyles,” said Kevin Warren, UPS’s chief marketing officer. "Our UPS My Choice® home solution, used by more than 60 million consumers throughout the world, pairs seamlessly with our UPS Access Point® locations, giving our customers more choice and control."

The UPS and Michaels partnership allows the busiest of creative enthusiasts to bundle their to-dos and take control of their ecommerce deliveries and returns at their favorite Michaels location.

To learn more about UPS Access Point® locations, visit here . For a list of store locations, visit Michaels.com or download the Michaels app .

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Company operates more than 1,200 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada. Additionally, the Company serves customers through a variety of digital platforms including Michaels.com, consumercrafts.com and aaronbrothers.com. The Michaels Companies, Inc., also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of high quality custom and specialty framing merchandise, and Darice, a premier wholesale distributor in the craft, gift and decor industry. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit www.michaels.com or download the Michaels app.

