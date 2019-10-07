Global Dental Implants Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
Global Dental Implant Market
BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Implant is an artifici:al tooth root that is placed into your jaw to hold a replacement tooth or bridge.
EU is the largest supplier and consumption market of Dental Implants, with a production market share nearly 39% and sales market share nearly 44%. The second place is North America; following EU with the production market share of 33% and the sales market share over 27%.
There are many dental implant manufacturers. The top five are Straumann, Nobel Biocare, Dentsply/Astra, Biomet/3i and Zimmer. In 2014, their production market share was about 50%. Among the key manufacturers, many manufacturers come from developed countries. 5. Key consumers and manufacturers of dental implant are concentrated in developed counties. The gross margin is high, and the price of raw materials is relatively stable. The consumption growth rate of developing countries is higher than global average growth rate. The development of dental implant industry in developing country will be bright.
The global Dental Implants market is valued at 4590 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 8350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dental Implants market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Dental Implants in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dental Implants in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Dental Implants market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Dental Implants market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Market size by Product
Titanium Dental Implant
Titanium Alloy Dental Implant
Zirconia Dental Implant
Market size by End User
Hospital
Dental Clinic
Market size by Region
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Dental Implants market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Dental Implants market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Dental Implants companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Dental Implants submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dental Implants are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Dental Implants market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
