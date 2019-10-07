Rich Pharmaceuticals Reaches Agreement with Geopulse Exploration, Inc. (Cannco Brands)

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Rich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC PINK: RCHA) has agreed to be partially acquired by Geopulse Exploration, Inc. (OTC PINK: GPLS), DBA Cannco Brands (“Geopulse”). Geopulse a blockchain-based logistics, trade finance and marketing ecosystem for the cannabis sector is pleased to announce that it will be creating a HEMP marketplace as the main business of Rich Pharmaceuticals.

As part of this Corporate restructuring all of the pharmaceutical intellectual property and many of the historical liabilities have been transferred out of Rich Pharmaceuticals. Rich will be launching a wholesale HEMP marketplace in the future.

Cannco Brand’s management will complete development of a HEMP marketplace for Rich, designed to facilitate transactions in the growing HEMP industry. Cannco management believes that the wholesale HEMP industry is extremely inefficient. The exchange will attempt to help end users to identify wholesale product efficiently. Cannco intends to help Rich by identifying new management and implementing a team and technical process that will facilitate transactions across these new players to the Hemp space. Cannco will benefit as the marketplace will be a testing ground for its new fintech products it is developing for these growing industries. To receive ongoing news from the Company – please join our mailing list https://forms.gle/kHmsQcxpWrWa6BeF6

About Rich Pharmaceuticals

Rich Pharmaceuticals is developing a wholesale HEMP marketplace supporting businesses that are enhancing their product lines to include HEMP based products.

About Geopulse, DBA Cannco Brands

Geopulse Exploration, Inc. develops a blockchain-powered logistics, financial services and promotion platform for the unbanked, early stage and explosive growth U.S. and Canadian cannabis sector. Management is comprised of tech and finance veterans with strong product management experience. Among its assets are THCFinder.com, 300,000 user geo-finder app for cannabis dispensaries and MMJ medical offices throughout the US; CannCoin, a native token underlying a distributed ledger logistics and financial services ecosystem for cannabis, and GrowthCircle Inc. a media platform for emerging growth companies. Cannco Brands intends to provide the commercial services such as transparent supply chain management, business banking and merchant processing, trade finance, direct-to-consumer engagement solutions.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Rich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Rich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Marcus Laun CEO Corporate telephone: (323) 300-4550 145 S. Fairfax Av #200 Los Angeles, CA 90036 marcus@growthcircle.com



