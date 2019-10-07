ADHD Life Coach Laurie Dupar to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Does your child have trouble paying attention? Are they restless, distracted, or impulsive? They might have ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). You seek medical advice, talk to teachers, or make a therapy appointment, only to be told three different reasons and solutions for their behavior. But what if you found an ADHD Life Coach who can help using a personalized holistic approach? Someone who is an expert in ADHD, can identify specific ADHD obstacles, and design individualized strategies to help them achieve success and happiness?

Laurie Dupar is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Speaker, ADHD Life Coach, Director of the International ADHD Coach Training Center, and Founder of Coaching for ADHD. She is also the author of the #1 Amazon bestseller series, The ADHD Awareness Book Project.

“I work with people from age seven to eighty-seven struggling with ADHD. There is no age limit to who is impacted by ADHD and who can benefit from coaching,” says Laurie. “People living with ADHD experience so much guilt and shame. Coaching is about having someone understand your challenges so together you can create solutions that leverage innate strengths and talents.”

Twenty years ago Laurie was a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. But when her son was diagnosed with ADHD Laurie realized she didn’t have the tools to help him and began searching for answers.

“I wanted to help my son without destroying his spirit, creativity, and enthusiasm for life,” says Laurie. “Coaching made the difference for my son and my family.”

Laurie’s first fifteen years was focused on coaching individuals and speaking internationally on ADHD and coaching. Then five years ago she opened her own training program for people wanting to become ADHD Life Coaches and do similar work in the world. Laurie and her team at the International ADHD Coach Training Center (IACTCenter) have trained hundreds of people all over the world spreading awareness of ADHD on a global level.

“Because coaching isn’t about telling people what to do but empowering them to find their own answers, clients gain self-awareness, become confidant, and engage in life long problem solving for themselves,” says Laurie.

Through coaching, Laurie’s clients undergo amazing transformations. Having once felt broken they are now filled with energy and hope living in alignment with who they authentically are.

“In a world that is making great strides towards embracing diversity, we are still not accepting of neuro diversity,” says Laurie. “There is still too much stigma and misunderstanding about ADHD. I am fortunate. I have a career that I am passionate about, uses my expertise in the neurobiology, and I get to work with the most intelligent, fun, creative people on the planet. I know every day I’m making a difference.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Laurie Dupar in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday October 9th at 2 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any question for our guest call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Laurie Dupar please visit www.coachingforadhd.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.