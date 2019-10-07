DSP Group’s SmartVoice Supports Lenovo™ Yoga™ Smart Tab with the Google Assistant™

DBMD5P SoC and HDClear™ algorithms fulfill promise of seamless voice control and interaction

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc . (NASDAQ: DSPG), a global leader in wireless chipsets, announced that its SmartVoice technology has been integrated into the new Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab with the Google Assistant. By using DSP Group’s SmartVoice to enable far-field voice control, Lenovo lets Yoga Smart Tab users take full advantage of the Google Assistant and all its capabilities.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab – the Ultimate Entertainment Tablet just got Smarter

As the successor to the Yoga Tab 3 series, the Yoga Smart Tab pairs smart home hub optimization1 with the features that made the Yoga Tab a favorite entertainment tablet. It combines top-of-the-line audio and video capabilities with a signature multi-modal Yoga kickstand that allows you to tilt, stand, hold or hang their tablets. That means you can stand, sit, recline or lie down while using the Yoga Smart Tab, and still get a full experience at virtually any angle. With the Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode, you can transform your Yoga Smart Tab into a beautiful digital photo frame, control your music and smart home devices1, and quickly access important updates. To automatically activate the Ambient Mode, press the release button on the Yoga kickstand when the device is idle. Three digital mic arrays and 360-degree far-field voice recognition can then pick up on your voice from across the room.2



Powered by DSP Group’s DBMD5P audio/voice system-on-chip (SoC), featuring high-accuracy far-field HDClear algorithms, SmartVoice provides a natural, seamless voice-based interface for the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab and other next generation smart devices.



“Lenovo has long been associated with excellence in the field of personal computing devices,” said Ofer Elyakim, CEO, DSP Group. “Knowing it has a deep and lasting commitment to both technological innovation and customer satisfaction, we are very excited to collaborate with Lenovo to leverage our SmartVoice for their new Yoga Smart Tab. This is further validation of our ability to improve human-machine voice interactions in microphone-equipped devices. We see more tablet makers adding voice features to their offering and are proud that DSP Group is the technology provider of choice for voice-activated tablets thanks to our low-power, high-performance SmartVoice processors.”

SmartVoice

DSP Group’s SmartVoice technology is a customizable, low-power, integrated audio-centric platform that improves the user experience with voice-enabled devices, such as tablets, laptops, smart speakers and wearables. Featuring DSP Group’s DBMD5P SoC and HDClear™—its proprietary far-field three-microphone algorithm—SmartVoice delivers superior beam-forming, noise reduction and acoustic echo cancellation (AEC). Using these techniques, it achieves more effective isolation of voice from surrounding noise to deliver superior voice-enabled experiences in almost any environment.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance user experiences. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group answers the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice-controlled smart devices. For more information, visit https://www.dspg.com.

1 A compatible smart home device such as a smart light bulb, smart plug and smart security system are required and sold separately.

2 Far-field voice recognition technology on the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab is recommended to be used at a distance of up to 5 meters.

LENOVO and YOGA are trademarks of Lenovo. The DSP Group logo is a registered trademark, and HDClear is a trademark of DSP Group. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

