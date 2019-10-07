Wickaninnish Inn Recognized With Condé Nast Traveler’s 2019 Reader’s Choice Award “#1 Resort in Canada”

The World’s Best Hotels, Resorts, Countries, Cities, Islands, Spas, Airlines, Airports and Cruises

/EIN News/ -- TOFINO, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condé Nast Traveler released the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards today, awarding the Wickaninnish Inn with “Top Resort in Canada” for the second time running.



As a reader-nominated award, the team at the Wickaninnish Inn is delighted to receive such high accolades from our guests. More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers worldwide voted in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards, and the Inn staff and family are incredibly pleased to be highlighted as a favourite place to stay and holiday.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.” The full list of winners can be found here .

Since opening, the Wickaninnish Inn has won a number of awards from Condé Nast Traveler and its readers, including an Editor’s Gold List Award (2018) and a consistent ranking in Canada’s “Top Ten” many years running; this has earned the Inn a place in Condé Nast Traveler’s coveted Platinum Circle.

The ongoing recognition of the Wickaninnish Inn as a top-tier contender in Condé Nast Traveler’s award categories speaks to the Inn’s continuous trajectory of enhancements and achievements in hospitality excellence. Being celebrated as a premier destination, year after year, is truly an honour and reflects the efforts of the team at the Inn to create an environment and style of hospitality that exceeds expectations. Innkeeper, Charles McDiarmid, cites the staff at the Inn as key to their success.

As a world-class destination, the Wickaninnish Inn strives to foster a sense of wellbeing, discovery and inspired adventure. Achieving the highest standards of service also includes growing and adapting amenities to expand offerings for guests. This year Howard’s Wine Cellar opened as an extension of The Pointe Restaurant’s sterling food and beverage program. The Wine Cellar is not only a state-of-the-art location for storing the Inn’s distinguished collection of vintages, it is also an exclusive and unique dining venue in and of itself.

The Pointe Restaurant also welcomed Chef Carmen Ingham as the new Executive Chef in 2019. With a passion for showcasing ingredients that represent “where I am at the highest level possible,” Chef Ingham’s philosophy perfectly matches the Inn’s aspiration of using every detail to illustrate the beauty and the bounty of Canada’s west coast.

The 2019 Reader’s Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

About the Wickaninnish Inn

Perched on the western edge of Vancouver Island, the Wickaninnish Inn is an iconic year-round destination. Combining elegant accommodation and refined dining in spectacular natural surroundings, the Wickaninnish Inn is a haven on Vancouver Island’s wild and rugged coastline. A Relais & Châteaux property since 1997, the Wickaninnish Inn is owned and managed by the McDiarmid family of Tofino, and is exclusively located on beautiful Chesterman Beach.

Each oceanfront guestroom is designed to AAA/CAA Five Diamond standards, welcoming guests with a beach or ocean viewscape, gas fireplace, soaker tub with view, local art and an individual balcony. The Pointe Restaurant boasts 240-degree views of the Pacific Ocean, and an innovative culinary program which supports local suppliers and sustainable harvesting practices. The award-winning Ancient Cedars Spa provides an exceptional menu of services to promote wellness and relaxation. For more information, please visit www.wickinn.com .

Instagram: @wickinnbc Twitter: @wickinnbc Facebook: Wickaninnish Inn

#WickInn #RelaisChateaux #wickstories #explorebc

Media Contact

Shawna Gardham, Public Relations Manager

604.928.5013

shawna@wickinn.com

About Condé Nast Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler is the world’s most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com

For press inquiries, please contact: awards@condenasttraveler.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68f554de-cb50-4ad7-bd29-9cd9fdde9156

Wickaninnish Inn Tofino, British Columbia Wickaninnish Inn Recognized with Conde Nast Traveler’s 2018 Reader’s Choice Award for the second year in a row: “#1 Resort in Canada.” Photo: Jeremy Koreski



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.