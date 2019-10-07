C-Bond Systems’ Intellectual Property Portfolio Valued at $33.7 Million by Leading Global IP Valuation Firm

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that its intellectual property portfolio has been valued at $33.7 million by a leading, independent, global intellectual property valuation firm.



The intellectual property valuation encompassed a review and assessment of the Company’s patented nanotechnologies including C-Bond NanoShield™, a windshield strengthening solution, C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system, and the C-Bond I window film mounting solution. The valuation also included an assessment of the Company’s developed technology for future applications including solar panels, bottling, and consumer electronics.

C-Bond NanoShield™, available with and without a hydrophobic (water repellent), is a glass strengthening liquid that reduces windshield chipping and cracking. The product is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. C-Bond NanoShield's unique technology repairs the microscopic flaws and defects that weaken the glass composite structure and ultimately act as failure initiators. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application.

C-Bond BRS consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology, which increases glass strength and flexibility by chemically bonding to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface to help prevent breakage, and a private-label security film. C-Bond BRS is validated to provide NIJ Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and UL 752 ballistic-resistant protection by an independent third-party laboratory.

C-Bond I enhances window film installation and overall quality by improving the adhesion of the window film to the glass to which it is applied and eliminating defects such as fogging. C-Bond I can be used with any film manufacturer’s product.

“C-Bond’s robust and unique intellectual property portfolio is what drew me to the Company almost two years ago,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “This valuation validates our technology platform and the numerous opportunities our intellectual property can address. Bolstered with this new information, we believe we will have stronger opportunities to collaborate with strategic partners and investors.”

C-Bond has filed, licensed and/or acquired a total of 22 individual patents and patent applications spanning core and strategic nanotechnology applications and processes.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a patent-protected nanotechnology that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com , on Facebook , or Twitter .

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that bolstered with this new information, we believe we will have stronger opportunities to collaborate with strategic partners and investors; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 12, 2019, May 10, 2019, and November 14, 2018, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

