Xtant Medical Names Sean Browne President and Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- BELGRADE, Mont., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the appointment of Sean Browne as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

“Sean has an extensive track record of success as a medical device executive, and his expertise spans diverse business stages, product segments, and financing structures,” said Jeff Peters, Chairman of the Board of Xtant Medical. “His demonstrated ability to strategically build and guide business teams and manage critical business functions will be an asset to Xtant as the company continues to advance its turn-around strategy, which includes enhancing the operational effectiveness of its business and investing in technologies and personnel that are critical for enabling future growth. On behalf of the Xtant Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Sean to the company and look forward to working with him to create value for patients and stockholders.”

Mr. Browne has over three decades of expertise in the medical device and healthcare industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer of CCS Medical, Inc., a provider of home delivery medical supplies. Previously, Mr. Browne served as Chief Operating Officer of The Kini Group, an integrated cloud-based software analytics and advisory firm; President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Neuro Resource Group, a venture start-up medical device company that was sold to a strategic buyer; President, Miltex Surgical Instrument Division for Integra LifeSciences Corporation, a publicly held medical device company that acquired Miltex Holdings, Inc.; Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Esurg.com, an e-commerce company serving physician and ambulatory surgery markets; Vice President, Health Systems Division of McKesson Corporation; and held various positions with increasing responsibility at Baxter Healthcare. Mr. Browne holds a Masters of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science degree, with a major in Finance and minor in Statistics, from Boston University.

“It is an exciting time to be joining Xtant Medical and continuing the important progress the company has made in executing its turn-around strategy while continuing to advance and expand its comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant services,” said Mr. Browne. “I look forward to working with Jeff and the other members of the company’s Board, leadership team, employees and distribution partners to make the Xtant name a hallmark of value and excellence for patients, customers, and our stockholders.”

It is anticipated that Mr. Browne will join Xtant’s Board of Directors after completion of the company’s annual meeting of stockholders on October 30, 2019.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

