Data Center Construction Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

PUNE, INDIA, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Data Center Construction Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Data Center Construction Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Data Center Construction Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A data center is a facility used to house computer systems and associated components, such as Telecommunications and storage systems. It generally includes redundant or backup power supplies, redundant data communications connections, environmental controls (e.g., air conditioning, fire suppression) and various security devices. Large data centers are industrial scale operations using as much electricity as a small town.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AECOM

Arup Group

Corgan Associates

DPR Construction

Fluor

HDR Architecture

Holder Construction Group

ISG Construction

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jones Engineering

Nakano Corporation

Schneider Electric

SISK Group

Sweett Group

Turner Construction

Overview

Data centers are completely centralized locations where networking and computing equipment are organized for the purpose of obtaining, storing, analyzing, processing, distributing or enabling access to enormous amounts of data. Earlier, the data center construction was limited to supercomputers for data processing. As equipment have become portable and inexpensive, and data processing requirements began to enhance, multiple networking servers came into the act. These servers we're cable to be connected to communication networks so that people can access them conveniently. These servers also enabled users to access information from remote locations.

The data center construction focuses on designing, developing and installing data centers by analyzing capacity, strength, disaster tolerance, and efficiency of the design. Depending upon the reliability and quality of the data centers, they can be classified into Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3, and Tier-4 data centers. These data centers are utilized in small, medium, and large scale enterprises across the major industry verticals. The increased adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud-based services, internet of things, machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, software-defined data centers, and disaster recovery fueled the demand for the formation and installation of data centers, globally.

The laws and statutes by the government organization to lessen energy consumption levels have led numerous large and medium-sized organization to shift their data centers from the remote locations to the developed urban areas. The hyper-scale data centers are extensively utilized in various sectors to improve computing capacity, storage capacity, networking infrastructure, and memory resources. The distinct features of the hyper-scale data centers comprise the advanced physical infrastructure and efficient distribution systems that support the data centers for increasing cooling efficiency, as well as the capability to scale computing tasks in a faster and efficient manner. Several cloud-based solutions like Facebook and Google, are subsidizing in supercomputers to accommodate their hyper-scale data center construction requirements.

Market Segmentation

According to market research, the global data center construction market can be segmented on the basis of major types, crucial end-users/applications, leading market players, and regional markets. Based on the types, the data center construction can be segmented into electric construction, mechanical construction, and general construction. Based on the end-users, the global data center construction market can be segmented into energy storage, generators, UPS, transfer switches and switch gears. Major industry verticals that require the data centers include IT & Telecom, government organizations, BFSI, healthcare, and others. Data centers can be classified into four distinct types including tier-1, tier-2, tier-3, and tier-4 type. These advanced data centers can be effectively employed by small and medium-scale enterprises and large-scale enterprises.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, South America, and MEA are the major regions driving the data center construction market. The North American region is expected to hold considerable market shares. The US has been observed as one of the leading adopters of modern technologies. With the rise in adoption of Big Data analytics and machine learning, the organizations in that region, in order to prevent falling short on conventional storage resources, have started the formation of new colocation centers and data centers in order to drive business analytics. The rising investments in metro infrastructure in the North American region are expected to offer optimal growth opportunities for the construction of data centers. Germany and France are the two dominant markets driving the demand for data center construction in Europe.

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Data Center Construction Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Data Center Construction industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Data Center Construction industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

