Composite LPG Cylinders Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Composite LPG Cylinders Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Composite LPG Cylinders Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Composite LPG Cylinders market. This report focused on Composite LPG Cylinders market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Composite LPG Cylinders Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Composite LPG Cylinderss are tanks that designed for the storing and transporting of liquefied petroleum gas. Composite LPG Cylinderss have a huge variety of uses, most significantly domestic use. They are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, including caravans, camping and barbecues. Moreover, they are employed across many different sectors such as boating, hot air balloons, construction, recreation, hospitality, agricultural, calefaction and fishing.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hexagon Ragasco

Aburi Composites

Time Tech

Santek

Rubis Caribbean

Supreme

Composite Scandinavia

Gavenplast

RAD SANE HIDAJ

Sundarban Industrial Complex

Kolos

Metal Mate

EVAS

Market Overview

A pressure vessel that is used to store and contain gases at a pressure that is above the atmospheric pressure is called a gas cylinder. Composite LPG cylinders are made of different composite materials. The contents of the cylinder can be stored in different states that range from being dissolved in a substrate material to compressed gas and can also include supercritical fluids and vapour over liquids. The method of storage depends on the physical characteristics of the content being stored.

The material used to make composite LPG cylinders is most commonly HDPE or high-density polyethylene. Cylinders made from composite materials are comparatively easier to handle and weigh less than their steel counterparts. They are also explosion-proof. The property of the translucence of the cylinders allows a person to easily view the gas level remaining in the cylinder. It eliminates the corrosion that can occur in steel cylinders hence allowing them to be used for other applications. The composite material used to make the cylinders also ensures that no marks are left on the floor.

The report published on the world composite LPG cylinders market forecasts the market status of major regions around the world. It also includes a list of the end industries in major regions while counting the product types. The report contains an introduction to the vendors and a list of the end industries, product types, and regions. The vendor profiles and market shares of key vendors from around the world are included in detail in the report. An overview of the consumption characteristics is also listed out.

Market Segmentation

The world composite LPG cylinders market is split into different market segments on the basis of the type of cylinder being used and the various applications that the cylinders can be used for.

Market split according to type:

• LPG Steel Cylinders: They are made from steel which is heavy and difficult to transport

• LPG Composite Cylinders: Generally made from high-density polyethylene or HDPE they eliminate most of the problems associated with steel cylinders.

Market split according to the application: Depending on the industry in which LPG cylinders are used, they can be categorized into:

• Industries

• Institutions & Commercial Applications

• Automotive Use

Regional Analysis

The report published on the world composite LPG cylinders market divides the globe into several key regions that include the Middle East, Africa, South America, Europe, and North America. Some of the important countries included are South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Russia, Italy, France, the UK, Canada, Mexico and the United States of America. For the years 2018 to 2023 the global market is forecast on the basis of regions, applications, and types of cylinders. The market share and the market volume from the year 2015 to the year 2017 on the basis of type and application for various key regions around the world are included in the report. The market growth for the same time period i.e 2015 to 2017 for the regions included in the report is tabulated. The market (in USD) and the growth along with the market volume is forecast from the year 2018 to the year 2023.

