Waste Sorting Equipment Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Forecast To 2025

The word Waste Sorting refers to the process which separates the waste items into various segments. The method of waste sorting can be done manually and also by the process of curbside collection. The waste materials are also separated automatically by the mechanically biological treatment system or the materials recovery facilities system. The method of hand-sorting has been the first method that has been used in the history of waste sorting. The equipment that helps in the process of Waste Sorting is referred to as Waste Sorting Equipment.

Market Segmentation of the Waste Sorting Equipment Market

The Waste Sorting Equipment has mainly been segmented into

Plate Feeder

The Plate Feeder works when all kinds of waste are put into the plate feeder. And the plate feeder then pushes them into the Uniform Feeder for further processing.

Uniform Feeder

The primary purpose of the Uniform feeder is the complete distribution of waste in a Uniform manner for the next process.

Rotating Screening Machine

This machine is capable of dividing the waste into two different parts. The first part includes textiles, rubber, overshoes, stone, and plastics, that are larger than 50mm. And the second part comprises the materials that are smaller than 50mm and are organic.

Magnetic Separator

The Magnetic separators makes the separation easier as they can effectively divide the metals out from a pile of waste.

Deodorization Tower

The Deodorization Tower helps in eliminating the unpleasant smell that is present. As a result of which workers are provided with a pleasing work environment.

Application of Waste Sorting Equipment

The Wide applications of Waste Sorting Equipment are,

Biogas can be made from the Organic matter by sing the process of Fermentation System.

The need for Construction Sites can be fulfilled by making bricks from the stone and sand collected from the waste.

Reuse of waste glass can be done.

The Plastic Pyrolysis Machine helps in the conversion of plastic particles into pyrolysis oil and other plastic products.

The recycling of waste metals is done.

Major Geographical Regions of the Waste Sorting Equipment Market

Based on the region, the global market of the Waste Sorting Equipment includes the United States of America, from North America. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Russia from Europe. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia from Asia-Pacific. Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia from Central & South America. And Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa.

Leading Market Players of the Waste Sorting Equipment Market

The leading market players of the Waste Sorting Equipment include Kingtiger Group Matters, REDWAVE, Beston, MSWsorting, CP Manufacturing Inc, Bezner Anlagen, TOMRA, Pomech SA, Presona, Sherbrooke OEM, Fazzini Meccanica, and STADLER

Factors affecting the growth

The demand in the growth of waste management and waste recycling has been playing a pivotal role in the growth of the Waste Sorting Equipment market.

Industry News

The Waste Sorting Equipment market is said to increase to the US $ xx Million by the year 2024, from xx Million the US $ in the year 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during its forecast period.

