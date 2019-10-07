HP Expands Healthcare Edition Portfolio to Address Global Industry Challenges

End-to-end print and PC portfolio improves patient safety, care coordination, clinical efficiency and security

Sanitizable keyboards and touch-enabled control panels through nitrile, latex and surgical gloves help prevent the spread of infection 1

Certified printers reduce electromagnetic interference to sensitive patients and equipment 2

Secure patient wristbands increase accuracy of patient identification

Solutions built through collaborations with Cerner and Biscom untether care providers, reduce care provider burnout and improve care coordination3

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the Cerner Health Conference (CHC) 2019 , HP Inc. announced its expanded healthcare portfolio. The HP Healthcare Edition print portfolio improves patient safety, enables clinical efficiency and secures patient data and medical records.

“More than any other industry, healthcare solutions that address global challenges have the power to improve the lives of people all around the world,” said Tuan Tran, Incoming President, Imaging, Printing and Solutions, HP Inc. “Our new innovations are designed to address the most pressing issues facing the healthcare industry today including patient safety, care coordination, clinical efficiency and security. Through deep customer insights and collaboration with healthcare associations and partners, we’re reinventing what’s possible in healthcare.”

PATIENT SAFETY

HP’s new innovations assist with three critical areas of patient safety: Health-care associated infections, electromagnetic interference and patient identification.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimate that hospitals are responsible for 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year. Electronic devices, which are critical in successful patient treatment, are common areas for pathogenic bacteria contamination.4,5,6,7 Improving sanitization procedures is not enough to combat the problem since many technology touch points are easily and quickly damaged by germicidal wipes.

To help address this issue, HP’s new Healthcare Edition MFP keyboards and touch-enabled control panels are designed to be sanitized regularly, withstanding up to 10,000X industry-standard germicidal wipes, helping to reduce the risk of health-care associated infection transmission.1

In addition, HP today introduced EN/IEC 60601-1-2 certified HP Healthcare Edition printers for EMI safety.2 This certification ensures these devices can be used within the patient sphere without risk of electromagnetic interference to sensitive patients and surrounding medical equipment.

HP is also collaborating with Zebra to help provide patients with the right care at the right time. By integrating Zebra into HP’s Healthcare Edition print portfolio, clinicians can now print integrated patient ID wristbands, thus increasing patient identification accuracy. In addition, through HP’s global Managed Print Services program with Zebra, care providers can also print trackable labels on-demand via Radio Frequency Identification (RFID). For secure prescription printing technology, HP solutions with Troy software track a prescription’s validity, reducing prescription inaccuracies, as well as controlled substance prescription abuse.

CLINICIAN EFFICIENCY AND PATIENT PRIVACY

Clinicians, on average, log into IT systems 70x per day, overextending their capacity and resulting in burnout.8,9 HP’s new print solutions offer care providers seamless input and extraction of patient information on the go with their Imprivata-enabled identity badge.10 With the HP cloud solution with Cerner’s EMR, HP’s Healthcare Edition portfolio provides an end-to-end computing to printing ecosystem.

HP Healthcare Edition MFPs also include the Biscom for Healthcare app, which is completely integrated with EPIC and Cerner. This enables the entire clinical team to digitally transmit and receive patient information or directly input data into the electronic medical record (EMR) system right from an app on the printer. As a result, care providers can make timely critical decisions to improve the experience of patients and the entire care team.

In addition, HP provides the world’s most secure PCs11 and printing solutions12 to protect patient privacy and security. Care providers can now swipe their regular Imprivata-enabled identity badge to the built-in RFID reader on any HP Healthcare Edition PC10, complete a patient chart or place an order in Cerner Millenium, and then simply walk up to any HP Healthcare Edition printer and swipe the same badge to securely release the document. This helps ensure clinicians receive the correct patient medication reconciliations, controlled substance prescriptions, lab reports, patient education, or discharge summary documents wherever healthcare happens.

Availability

The HP Healthcare Edition Print Products and Solutions are planned to be available Spring 2020 to customers in the United States and Canada.

Please visit the HP Healthcare Edition Press Kit for more information. For more information on HP Healthcare solutions, visit http://hp.com/go/healthcare, and http://hp.com/go/healthcareworkflow.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com.

1 See user guide for cleaning instructions and approved cleaning solutions

2 HP Healthcare Edition MFPs are general-purpose printing and multi-function printing devices and are not intended for use in diagnosis, disease or other medical conditions.

3 Cerner EMR software required and sold separately. Biscom software is available on the HP cloud platform. Subscription required.

4 Based on Neely AN, Weber JM, Daviau P, et al. Computer equipment used in patient care within a multihospital system: Recommendations for cleaning and disinfection. Am J Infect Control. May 2005;33(4):233-7.

5 Based on Po JL, Burke R, Sulis C, et al. Dangerous cows: an analysis of disinfection cleaning of computer keyboards on wheels. Am J Infect Control. 2009 Nov;37(9):778-80.

6 Based on Rutala, WA, White M, Gergen MF, Weber DJ. Bacterial Contamination of Keyboards: Efficacy and Functional Impact of Disinfectants. Infect Control Hosp Epidemiol 2006;27(4):372-377.

7 Based on Brady RRW, Verran J, Damani N, Gibb AP. Review of mobile communication devices as potential reservoirs of nosocomial pathogens. Journal of Hospital Infection 2009; 71:295-300.

8 Imprivata, Enterprise Single Sign-On & Password Management, 2014

9 2018 Survey of American’s Physicians, Practice Patterns and Perspectives. Survey conducted on behalf of The Physicians Foundation by Merritt Hawkins

10 Imprivata software required and sold separately.

11 Most secure based on HP’s unique and comprehensive security capabilities at no additional cost among vendors with >1M unit annual sales as of November 2016 on HP Elite PCs with 7th gen and higher Intel Core Processors, Intel integrated graphics, and Intel WLAN.

12 Based on HP review of 2018 published security features of competitive in-class printers. Only HP offers a combination of security features that can monitor to detect and automatically stop an attack then self-validate software integrity in a reboot. For a list of printers, visit hp.com/go/PrintersThatProtect. For more information: hp.com/go/printersecurityclaims.

©Copyright 2019 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.



