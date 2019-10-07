New Benefits Software Enables Digital Transformation in the Group Benefits Industry

CDAT Software Announces New Product and Focus with Oliver Software

/EIN News/ -- Burnaby, BC, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDAT Software Inc. officially announced this morning they will be doing business as Oliver Benefits Administration Software or Oliver going forward.



CDAT Software has served the pension and benefits industry for over 35 years and has recently shifted focus to their core product, Oliver. Oliver is a future-focused administration solution that will transform the digital customer experience for administrators and plan members.





“Oliver was developed with feedback from front-line administrators from a variety of administrative environments,” said Gerald Cole, CEO of Oliver. “This feedback was integral to ensuring Oliver’s functionality reflects the subtleties and complexities in the day-to-day administration of group benefits.”

As plan membership demands on administrators have changed, existing legacy software has struggled to meet administrator and plan member needs. Oliver addresses the market gaps within the group benefits ecosystem.

“Technological advancement, changing demographics and consolidation in the market is driving significant change in our space,” said Cole. “Our innovative technology will help drive positive change for our client partners while assisting them in delivering real value to their customers.”

In addition to its thoughtful UX design, Oliver can also handle an infinite number of pension and benefits plans and plan configurations. Oliver’s core functionality includes self-serve interactive employer and employee portals all tied through notification and in-app messaging layers to the administration platform. Portals are easily accessible via desktop or mobile, provide greater insight for end-users and streamline administrative tasks. Other key features include a commuted value engine for Defined Benefit and Target Benefit Plans, Pension Calculators, a pluggable premium calculation engine, and a robust reporting platform and options for Hour Bank and Health Spending Accounts.

“Oliver was built with an in-depth industry understanding of the day-to-day needs of a benefits administrator,” observed Kerri Ann Daniels, Director, Member Services, Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association. “This software will absolutely improve the way we serve our members and create efficiencies that will significantly benefit our organization.”

Oliver is focused on continuing to grow and evolve alongside their customers and will begin to expand their business with campaigns supporting the growth of implementation partners and a best-in-class integration strategy to address the full cycle of providing, administering and delivering benefits.

About Oliver

Backed by over 35 years of experience, Burnaby based Oliver Benefits Administration Software is the comprehensive and modern software solution that will transform the way retirement and health benefits plans are administered. Learn more at www.oliver.app

Attachment

Sarah Kuchka Oliver Benefits Administration Software 778-918-7647 sarah@oliver.app

Oliver Benefits Administration Software Change the way you administer your benefits and retirement plans.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.