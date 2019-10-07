Innovative Cybersafety Bootcamp for Ontario Students adds Social Responsibility and Identity Protection to Digital Literacy Curriculum

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In preparation for Cyber Security Awareness Month, the KnowledgeFlow Cybersafety Foundation held its first BYOD CyberSafety BootCamp in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ontario. The free event was an initiative presented by two non-profit organizations in the heart of York Region, in Southern Ontario.



The innovative educational program is a first in Canada to accomplish the triple objective of experientially introducing students to the Digital Citizenship Triad of foundational critical skills designed specifically for today’s digital natives:

Digital Literacy: critical thinking and a fundamental understanding of technology Social Responsibility: finding opportunities to contribute, not just consume Cybersafety: online cyber situational awareness starting with identity protection

Using their own personal devices including laptops, iPads and smartphones, participants:

created online identities while protecting their personal information

filled out online forms without compromising personal information

learned how to read (and not be scared of) Privacy policies and Terms of Service

After learning to create safe digital identities online using their own devices, students participated in crowdfunding and microlending activities. “We are grateful to Kiva.org for making social responsibility accessible to our students in grades 2-11 and of course to our sponsors and hosting partner. The experience has been remarkable, from learning to select projects that need assistance to taking a personal interest in the welfare of entrepreneurs and families on distant continents” said Claudiu Popa, KnowledgeFlow co-founder and cybersecurity educator.

The Cybersafety BootCamp was offered to York Region families at no charge and sponsored by PACE Credit Union (www.pacecu.ca) with lunch provided by East Side Mario’s in Stouffville. The full-day event was held at the Hummingbird Hub (https://www.hummingbirdhub.org/), a non-profit organization providing a home to community-based organizations, initiatives, and support networks. “We are delighted to be an accessible destination for important community initiatives, especially when they benefit children and families” said Laura Cusack, Executive Director and founder of the Hummingbird Hub in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

The event underscored the First Principles of Cybersafety™ that are at the core of the KnowledgeFlow Cybersafety Foundation’s K-12 curriculum, Canada’s first complete approach to digital literacy and a critical component of every STEM initiative. The curriculum leverages authoritative content published by Canada’s Privacy Commissioners. It was designed by certified professionals to empower students to exercise control over their own digital identity and to protect themselves and others against privacy and other digital abuses.

About the Foundation:

The KnowledgeFlow Cybersafety Foundation is a federally incorporated non-profit organization focused exclusively on providing classroom-based, advanced expertise from trusted, certified professionals to communities across Ontario. Later this year, the KnowledgeFlow Digital Education Platform will be launched across Canada to provide accessible cybersafety education to remote communities. For partnership and sponsorship enquiries, email sponsor@knowledgeflow.ca.

Media and Contact Information:

Social Media: http://Twitter.KnowledgeFlow.ca and http://Facebook.KnowledgeFlow.ca

Claudiu Popa, CISSP CIPP PMP CISA CRISC / Co-Founder and Chair, KnowledgeFlow Cybersafety Foundation: 416-431-9012 or via email: Claudiu@KnowledgeFlow.ca

Paige Backman / KnowledgeFlow Co-Founder, and Chair at Aird & Berlis LLP’s Privacy & Data Security Group: Paige@KnowledgeFlow.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.